LESSONS IN DANCE
WILLIAM CLINTON PRICE III
While most people may know him by Billy Price, by day he is a humble branch banker at BB&T bank and works as a stylist at American Eagle Outfitters at the Country Club Mall. But by night and on tireless weekends and in his rare spare time, Billy is a renown local choreographer of theatrical productions and an instructor at Steppin' Out School of Dance in LaVale where he assists in hip hop, jazz funk, and musical theater styles of dance. His evenings are filled teaching young inspiring growing minds a respect and appreciation for the art form.
“Home is not just a building you reside in. To me, home is where ever you feel comfortable! Home is wherever my family and friends are! My community is also where I feel ‘home.’ It’'s that sense of togetherness and support,” he says. “I feel at home in Allegany County because of the involvement I have whether it’s my job or community activities I’m doing.”
