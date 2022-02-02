Breaking News: Online Sneak Preview
Allegany Magazine publishes first African American edition
February issue spotlight’s area’s 30 “Most Influential.”
The February 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine is one that highlights members of the African American community and their ongoing efforts and activism in Allegany County.
"Shortly after Allegany Magazine published an edition spotlighting the subject of Pride and members of the LGBTQ+ community, we started hearing from folks in the black community,” said Shane Riggs, Allegany Magazine’s managing editor. “Many of them asked us ‘When is Allegany Magazine going to be brave enough to tackle the subject of race in this area and print an African American or People of Color Edition?’ The answer is – right now. February 2022. In honor of African American Heritage and History month. And it’s an edition that is perhaps way overdue.”
The cover of the forthcoming printed version of the monthly lifestyles magazine features Stephen Heath Gates, of Cumberland, in a photograph taken by local photographer, Aaron Frazier of Incogneato Imagery. In the art world, when a man of color is painted or editorially photographed shirtless --or even wearing less-- traditionally it means that at the time of the portrait, the subject was a proud “free man” -- meaning he had once been a slave and is now “free of the chains and restraints placed on him by former owners or even by the influence of white culture."
“We'd like to especially thank Tifani Fisher and the Allegany County chapter of the NAACP for their assistance with this edition,” said Riggs. “We even asked them for help when it came to what to title this feature. ‘Influential People of Color’ was the agreed upon term.”
Fisher also has a “reader commentary” essay included in the edition, updating readers on what she sees as the current state of affairs and events in the region.
“When I hear people from outside of these mountains say ‘Beyond Hagerstown there are no black people’ I feel like shouting and pulling my hair out,” Fisher writes in her Allegany Magazine contribution. “One of my goals is to not just let folks outside these mountains know we are here but teach them our history so they know we have been here. That we helped build this country with blood, sweat, tears and rebuilding over and over.”
Mandela Echefu, the owner of WheelzUp Adventures in Cumberland, also has an editorial piece in the February issue.
“When you look at the history of Cumberland, Frostburg and Allegany County, you learn that African Americans have lived and helped build this community for decades,” Echefu submits. “Save for the few mentions this group of people received for vanishing moments during the 28 or 29 days of February every year, the breath of their contributions socially, economically and culturally are not only amiss in societal consciousness, I am not sure they are truly valued.”
Riggs said he would like to see the “People of Color” edition become an annual feature.
“Contrary to the opinion some folks living outside our area may have, Allegany County Maryland is an area rich in culture, the arts, the sciences and education. We are an area that often does not get credit for all the good that happens here,” said Riggs. “With this small and humble offering of a special issue-related edition of Allegany Magazine, we hope to be part of the solution and part of a bigger dialogue and honest conversation about race in our community.”
For that reason, the February issue also highlights the “30 Most Influential People of Color” in the Allegany County
“The names and vibrant faces in this feature were submitted to us from past and present correspondents, from the staff here at Allegany Magazine and our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News, from elected officials, from activists and from people in the community who heard about this edition and wanted to be sure someone they admired was included,” Riggs said. “These are folks who by their tireless works, actions, deeds, commitment, lives and legacy are contributing or have contributed to our region in rich, vibrant and outstanding ways. These are the people you keep hearing about, seeing on the news, or reading about in the newspaper. And we thought maybe our readers would like to get to know them just a little bit better.”
The personalities highlighted inside the February 2022 include Parris Ashley, the late Clifton Brooks, Kia Corthorn, Jay Daniels, Alice Darr, Tony Dyson, Echefu, Jeney Felton, Fisher, Eugene Frazier, Henry Louis Gates, Stephen Heath Gates, the late Saiquan Jenkins, Frank Hamilton, Jarrod Harper, Ty Johnson, Juanita Cage Lewis, Ariyana Monee, the late Fulton Myers, Henry Newby, Shana Oshiro, William Clinton Price III, Ian Robinson, Keenan Scott II, David Smith, Jerris Smith, Derik Stephens, the late Aubrey Stewart, Sid Thomas, and Eugene Younger.
The February edition also highlights N Da Cutt Barbershop and All That to Go, two respected local black owned businesses, takes a tour of the historical Jane Gates house in a story by Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, explores African American culture from the past with writer Lynn Bowman, spotlights the Broadway show Thoughts of a Colored Man and the play’s connection to Allegany County in a story by Ty DeMartino, and offers a special memorial dedication to Jenkins, with details regarding a new scholarship founded in his memory.
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription and through single copy sales at more than 40 retail partners in Allegany, Bedford, Hampshire and Mineral counties. The hard copy version is expected to be on sale at newstands later this week.