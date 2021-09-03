Allegany Magazine Remembers September 11
Monthly publication publishes retrospective edition for 20th anniversary
It has been nearly twenty years since the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington rocked our nation. It has been twenty years since a plane carrying 40 passengers crashed into a field less than an hour’s drive from Allegany County.
Many people who were alive then can recount with great clarity where “they were” on September 11, 2001.
The entire September 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine – a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News – is an issue dedicated to the events of that day two decades ago. “That national event not only left a scar on our hillside, but it left scars on each of our hearts and many of us still feel that day,” said Shane Riggs, the managing editor of Allegany Magazine. “For some of us that day seems like it happened only yesterday. For others, it may feel like a lifetime ago.”
Allegany Magazine’s September issue offers a full retrospective on that day – in words and in photos – of how September 11, 2001 was felt and continues to be felt in Western Maryland.
“Since one of the four hijacked planes literally crashed in our area’s backyard, it was felt both physically and emotionally here,” said Riggs. “And it continues to be. We asked our readers to tell us where they were on that day and what lessons they think we have learned and what they remember feeling and they told us. The responses are detailed, powerful and haunting.”
The stories from readers include accounts of the ground here at home shaking; a story from a former Times-News reporter sent to cover the event for the newspaper that day; a contribution from a writer who witnessed the congestion at airports when all the planes were ordered to land; and even one story that has been untold of a mysterious phone message left on an answering machine that could be from one of the terrorists.
In addition to collecting the written detailed memories of 9/11 from 24 readers, the magazine also has contributions and reflections on September 11 from 13 of its correspondents and columnists.
The commemorative edition also includes separate firsthand accounts from local residents who were in the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers and working inside the Pentagon that day.
“We are printing Lisa Peskin’s account of being in New York on business that day. She was in the South Tower on the morning of September 11,” said Riggs. “And then Jonathan James – a graduate of Fort Hill High School is telling his story for the very first time on what it was like to be inside the Pentagon when the plane struck there and how he managed to escape the attack. It’s a story that is gritty and real and will give you chills.”
The September edition also includes an exclusive interview with Val McClatchey, the woman who took the now famous photo of the plume of smoke that hovered over the field in Shanksville moments after the passenger plane crashed there.
There is also a story and exclusive photos of a visit to the Flight 93 Memorial and what it took to get the field declared a National Park Memorial – the first of its kind in this nation.
Even the cover photo for the September 2021 edition has been designed with a meaning in mind.
“The child in the photo symbolizes the generation that will grow up completely in a post 9-11 world and will only learn about that day through history books -- a child whose generation will have the burden of carrying that light within them without the actual memory of the events,” said Riggs. “At the same time, the child could be seen as reflection of the past -- the generation of children who once played in that field, whose fathers worked that field, now returning to find his playground a sacred memorial.”
The model for the photo is Will Hendershot, 3, son of Ben and Kari Hendershot, of LaVale. Principle photography for the cover is by Karen Morgan for Allegany Magazine with other photography by Riggs. The cover design and photo illustration is by Vaughn Burnheimer for Allegany Magazine.
The September issue also features a dedication to all forty passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93 that day – including their photos and biographies and the last page of the edition contains the transcripts of the final words of three of the passengers on the flight when they called family members from the plane to say goodbye.
“It’s not an edition you can read in one sitting,” said Riggs. “We all have these very vivid memories of where we were that day and to mark the 20th anniversary, we thought it was appropriate to do a very respectful retrospective on that day. Because while this was a national event we should never forget, it also happened so very close to home.”
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copy sales are located at 50 retail partners in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford and Mineral counties.