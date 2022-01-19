In Memoriam
Allegany Magazine Remembers
Jim McFarland of McFarland Candies
Here at Allegany Magazine, we were very sad to learn of the passing of a dear sweet friend to this publication. And we do mean “sweet” with all the intended irony.
James "Jim" Paul McFarland – the second generation owner and operator of the landmark McFarland Candies in Frostburg – passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. We recall with great fondness the feature story on McFarland’s we published way back in our February/March 2007 edition. Jim was beyond gracious with his tour and allowing us to sample the wares of the store. Anyone who knew him realized upon first impression that he had his pride and joys. His family was his pride but his business was his joy. Not to be heavy on the puns, but Jim McFarland truly broke the mold.
Jim was born February 22, 1944, to the late Edgar and Jewelle (Dennison) McFarland. He was also retired from Kelly Springfield where he had worked as a senior accountant. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Barbara Walker McFarland; daughters, Cynthia Diamond and husband, James, and Kimberly Cox and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Nick Diamond, Elizabeth Hobel and husband, David, Olivia Diamond, Kaitlyn Morris and husband, Zach, Connor Cox, and Courtney Cox; great-grandchildren, Theo James and Laney Jo Hobel; siblings, Edgar McFarland and Diane McFarland; and lifelong best friends, Jerry and Karen Delaney.
In an edition that celebrates volunteerism, community service, firefighters and even food, Jim McFarland had a passion for all of these subjects. He joined the Frostburg Fire Department in 1974 and wore many hats which included both line and administrative officers. During his service, he was named Firefighter of the Year and was instrumental in obtaining a 100-foot aerial ladder truck. He also played a big role in the development of Glendenning Recreation Park so children in the community could play various sports and family members could easily attend.
Jim was honored to serve as finance commissioner for the City of Frostburg and campaign treasurer for Maryland Senator John Hafer, Senator John Bambacus and Register of Wills Mary Beth Pirolozzi.
He attended Eckhart Baptist Church and loved to golf. Jim was known for his wit and his ability to make anyone around him laugh and have a good time. We experienced that when we spent the day with him on assignment nearly 15 years ago.
His daughter, Cindy Diamond, had taken over the family business several years ago but Jim McFarland continued to work at the store even long into his retirement. He was 77.