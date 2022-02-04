Reader Commentary
Racism is a Mental Illness
“They thought we were stones so they buried us. What they did not know is that we were seeds.”
By TIFANI FISHER
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
I was born and raised in Allegany County.
In fact I have never lived anywhere else. When I was young a lot of my family members and friends always had this urgency to get out of these mountains. I never had that call I often get asked the question Why did I stay? The short answer because my grandmother asked me to. The long answer: I was blessed to be raised by a village. This village of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, church and community members gave so much to me I wanted to give it back . As little girls, most of us grow up having bedtime stories about kissing a frog and finding a prince and living happily ever after. My grandparents and parents gave me the best gift by telling me my history as bedtime stories instead. I grew up hearing about all of the amazing people from here who looked like me. My mother was an activist and my father was a history lover. That combined with a family full of culture and pride created me. In fact most of the adults in my life gave back to the community in some way. As I have grown and learned about my history I noticed that was a common thread. A legacy I am honored and proud to continue .
So when I hear people from outside of these mountains say “Beyond Hagerstown there are no black people” I feel like shouting and pulling my hair out. One of my goals is to not just let folks outside these mountains know we are here but teach them our history so they know we have been here. That we helped build this country with blood, sweat, tears and rebuilding over and over.
My Great Grandmother Hattie Harper came to what is now Garrett County from Virginia . She was a part of a thriving community there. They had their own school, business and church . That black community was pushed out of that area by racism only to settle in Frostburg. I can only imagine how it must have felt to rebuild there and then watch racism push family and friends out of Park Lane or what you may know as Brownsville yet again for the expansion of a university. The goal was to erase us. To whitewash the history so much that the story of us is lost. This created what I call the bubbles, a way to protect ourselves and create a space where white supremacy and racism did not control us.
Although we are sitting in 2022, we still live very separate but unequal lives here. The bubbles are what we stay in after we leave are jobs and sporting events. Look at homecoming for roughly four hours a year, maybe a little longer. We put race aside and the only thing that counts is that team you are routing for. The bubbles are how white people here can sit and say they had no idea that the Underground Railroad existed here (but will acknowledge growing up going to the haunted tunnels). It’s the bubble that will allow us to build a new YMCA outside of town rather than pour that funding and time into the Carver Center in a neighborhood central to who needs it most. It is the bubble that has us turn playgrounds into gardens that once used to be the hub of the black community. It's the bubble that allows Frostburg state to honor Brownsville and Lincoln school but not work with the descendants and alumni. It’s the bubble that allows for not one elected local official to show up at the first in the state Truth and Healing Lynching ceremonies .(I must give credit to the Cumberland chief of police for doing so, however.) That is why the focus this year for the local branch is “Our story, our history, our legacy.” I am a firm believer that we cannot change an individual who is racist . That takes self work and acknowledgement . However we can change the systems that are racist. While we are bringing awareness to those systems we can use our history to tell our story. When I say tell our history I mean truth telling. That's not always easy .In fact the reality of this country's history with race is traumatic and at times so disgusting it can make you physically ill. However by not acknowledging it we missed an opportunity. Opportunity to tell the story of a people who faced all that but still built this country. We missed the opportunity to talk about the moments when black and white people stood together for change, when we put humanity first.
Take Memorial Day, for instance. Why is it so wrong to tell the true history of that day? After a Civil War black “Freeish” people and white missionaries gave soldiers proper burials. Let's think that you are finally free(ish). You can go. You can move on if you “won” the war. However humanity takes over and you take the time to be selfless. We miss the opportunity locally to talk about the real history of this area. There was a time when some of music’s greatest came here to the Queen City to perform. It was the place to be. The great Don Redmond was from right up in Piedmont. We are the town where the wonderful Alice Darr was born and raised. There is so much history here – history that if people outside of these mountains knew they would run to come here. Just like they did before. Yet we bury it .
There is a proverb. It is one of my favorites. “They thought we were stones so they buried us. What they did not know is that we were seeds.” So as much as the racist systems have tried to erase our history as much as they tried to whitewash how powerful and amazing the black community that help build this Queen City. This is not a metaphor it was black men who laid these bricks in on Baltimore Street, it was black men who built Constitution Park, it was black men that laid those railroad tracks, and dug that coal.
Our sweat and blood is engrained in the soil everything here was built on. It was black women who stepped up to rear children who did not look like them but loved them. It was black women who held schoolhouses in the back of their business, who ran their households and someone else's.
I am often asked how we fix this. How do we burst the bubble? It is my belief we can start by getting rid of that old “We are all the same.” You know that picture where there is one representative from each culture (or at least an attempt) with the words “We Are the World.” We are not all the same. A white person can have no idea what it is like to live as a black person in the United States, or in Allegany County, Maryland. They can’t even have an understanding of how generationally deep the trauma we carry is or what it may feel like until they educate themselves. I get a lot of flack for bringing that up. It’s not my responsibility to educate white people on black history and black issues. If the system would teach all history at the same time this would not be an issue. Why is it when we are learning about 1921 and the end of the war we are not learning about the Harlem Renaissance? Why is it that when we have Heritage Days here we don’t include the black history of the area? I don’t recall seeing one Frederick Douglass re-enactor. Why is the only black history we are taught is told from a white lens? Why do white scholars have to qualify our stories?
It is like this past year when a local elected official discounted a brown family experience here. This official advised that it is not the Western Maryland he knows. This white elected official went as far to say he has never “experienced racism” and no one he knows is racist. Wow. In 2021 we are still looking for validation of white people to tell us when we have been victims of a racist act. I remember waiting to see if any of the other elected officials would hold him accountable . Stand up for black and brown voices (who also vote) but nope. If our own elected officials won't even acknowledge the issue it speaks how separate we really live here.
The truth is as an activist it is my responsibility to call attention to an issue and ask the community to act on changing the unjust. But education is a personal journey. Think about that. When you leave the public school system you make a choice to further your education or not . You even choose your course of study. You choose to continue learning. So as an adult, if you want to learn more you seek the information. It's education that can help us move from being prejudiced to viewing each other as individual human beings who deserve respect and understanding and inclusiveness.
I will say that you can read all the books on all the topics but if your heart is not open to change it won’t change. This is why education and awareness does not change personal racism. This requires deep work . That takes healing self evaluation . A person who is prejudiced can be called out on a racist act or statement. The prejudiced person will learn from this call and begin to educate himself or herself. He or she can evolve as their ignorance shrinks and awareness grows.
However, a racist individual has something that blocks that education. And that something is hate. But it’s truly a self hate. Racists choose to take their hate for themselves out on anyone different than them. And that’s a personal issue. Racism is a mental illness in that regard.
Black people cannot end individual racism. If it was that simple when white children were nursing from black bodies to survive it would have been done then. What can I do to change that kind of generational hate? Often people ask how it is that black and brown folks don’t hate back with the same disdain? Somewhere in each generation our ancestors decided to teach us about love and remind us of the moments where they saw humanity.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying white people in general are full of hate. I am saying, however, that white people hold the key to end racism . White people have to take the responsibility to have individual work then have individual conversations with their white family friends and coworkers. The same way those who are racist feel safe in white spaces to make racist jokes and statements.
White people need to end their silence. Black people are already taking on the responsibility of taking the lead on changing a system that racists allowed to go on for too long . I know that statement is harsh but racism is harsh. We need to stop sugar coating it. The more we downplay the less sense of urgency we have to change it. We allow it to keep going untouched .
Every generation we have a movement that comes to change it . Then we see small changes which we should acknowledge but then we stop. I think those days are about to end. I watch my children and their friends. I see them holding each other accountable. Talking about racism in a vulnerable and powerful way at a young age. I see them unwilling to accept hate.
I get asked what keeps me going . Do I see change? I would be lying if I said that there were days that it feels like I'm one person. That’s the beauty of being here though. On those days I can go to those members of my village that filled me up as a child and take in their wisdom and strength. I can go to the same altar as my great -great grandmother and pray for guidance. Then there are days when I stand with those on my team when we have brought change and it hits me.
I am right where God, the universe, my ancestors and yes my Mamaw planned for me to be. That gives me more joy and purpose than anything (outside of my children ) then anyone can ask for . That is why I will continue to stay safe, not silent. I’m on a mission to take back what has been stolen, to restore the history they tried to erase and create and a legacy that our children can be proud of. To make sure that when folks hear Western Maryland they know we are a part of the story and the history.
And that we still are and always will be. Right here.