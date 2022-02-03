“When is Allegany Magazine going to be brave enough to tackle the subject of race in this area and print an African American or People of Color Edition?” The answer is – right now.
“Until we know the price for black life is the same as the price for white life, we’re going to keep coming back to these situations over and over and over again.”
The Reverend Al Sharpton delivered those words June 9, 2020 at George Floyd's funeral. And it reminded me of the day I met the Reverend Sharpton.
I was a reporter for a newspaper in Canton, Ohio then. Early summer. 2000. Rev. Sharpton's National Action Network had threatened to protest the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival to highlight Canton’s alleged police brutality and racial profiling and what seemed like the city’s unwillingness to address it. Canton was suddenly thrust in a different spotlight. With a major protest casting a potential shadow over the city’s annual shining sports moment, the Mayor of Canton smartly agreed to meet with Rev. Sharpton.
I covered that visit as a reporter then and my photographer and I were lucky enough to share an elevator ride with Rev. Sharpton. He was pleasant, calm but focused, and even a little humorous. He asked where the Football HOF was in proximity to downtown, let our photographer grab a candid picture of him walking off the elevator and went into the Mayor’s office. As a result of that meeting, one of the city police department’s six black officers was appointed to assist with Internal Affairs investigations. Canton agreed to seriously address public complaints of racial profiling from that day forward. The protests were called off and the Pro Football Hall of Fame events went on without incident. Just the “promise to protest” if marginalized voices were not heard was enough to paralyze a city government. A situation about to boil over was brought to a cooler temperature. Why? Because people in positions of “power” were actually willing to sit down, shut up, and simply listen – just listen -- to those who were hurting.
Folks...that was in 2000. My point in revisiting that memory now is -- these kinds of meetings and protests should have ended in the 1960s. They should have but they did not. They didn’t even end in 2000. Check the calendar. Why are we still fighting racism? Why are we still holding “Beer Summits?” Why George Floyd? Why Breonna Taylor? Why Trayvon Martin? Why Tamir Rice? Ahmuad Arbery? Michael Brown? Eric Garner? Freddie Gray? Why Charlottesville? And I think that is the point of Rev. Sharpton's quote at the funeral.
Shortly after Allegany Magazine published an edition spotlighting the subject of Pride and members of the LGBTQ+ community, I started hearing from folks in the black community. “When is Allegany Magazine going to be brave enough to tackle the subject of race in this area and print an African American or People of Color Edition?” The answer is – right now. February 2022. In honor of African American Heritage and History month. And it’s an edition that is perhaps way overdue.
Women have the right to vote. Same sex couples have the right to marry. But people of color are still fighting against profiling, bigotry, abuse and discrimination? Still? How is “racism” still a “thing” in this day and age? Healing only begins when the hurting stops.
Can we fault our friends and loved ones of color then for finally being fed up with being passed over each time they ask for change? Well, now they are no longer asking. They are demanding it-- as well they should. And just for the sake of humanity, we need to have the compassion, the sensitivity, and the common sense to simply shut up and listen.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine
February, 2022