Allegany Magazine
Salute to Seniors 2020
Allegany College of Maryland
We hope you have enjoyed the online look of our Special June 2020 edition -- featuring the Class of 2020. To see of the reader submitted photos -- organized by school -- in one big collectible edition pick up the hard copy of the June 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now.
Supplies of this edition are now extremely limited at our retail partners.
If you are having problems finding a copy, call us at 301-722-4608.