Allegany Magazine

Salute to Seniors 2020

Frostburg State University 

We hope you have enjoyed the online look of our Special June 2020 edition -- featuring the Class of 2020.  To see of the reader submitted photos -- organized by school -- in one big collectible edition pick up the hard copy of the June 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now. 

Supplies of this edition are now extremely limited at our retail partners.

If you are having problems finding a copy, call us at 301-722-4608. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you