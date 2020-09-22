Locks of Love
How an international show of affection made its way into Allegany County
The love locks have arrived in Allegany County.
In countries like France and England, and even in Central America, lovers attach a padlock to a bridge, lock it and then throw the key into the water... forever sealing their love symbolically.
On a fountain in Montevideo in Uruguay, a plaque is affixed to the front of the fountain that provides an explanation of this legend in both English and Spanish. The English version of the text reads, “The legend of this young fountain tells us that if a lock with the initials of two people in love is placed in it, they will return together to the fountain and their love will be forever locked.”
And now apparently this is becoming a trend along the Appalachian trail through Cumberland. The majority of the love locks can be spotted in place at the bridge crossing Will’s Creek near Mile 0, across Baltimore Street behind the Kensington building.
A love lock or love padlock is a padlock that sweethearts lock to a bridge, fence, gate, monument, or similar public fixture to symbolize their love. Typically the sweethearts’ names or initials, and perhaps the date, are inscribed on the padlock, and the key is thrown away (often into a nearby river – or in this case Will’s Creek below) to symbolize unbreakable love.
Since the 2000s, love locks have proliferated at an increasing number of locations worldwide. They are now mostly treated by municipal authorities as litter or vandalism, and there is some cost to their removal. In Bamberg, Germany, love locks are illegal and placing them on bridges is considered a misdemeanor. In Venice, Italy love locks are “strictly prohibited.” In Dublin, Ireland , love locks are considered a “public nuisance that creates an aesthetic eyesore.”
However, there are authorities who embrace them, and who use them as fundraising projects or tourist attractions.
The custom gained popularity in Europe after author Frederico Moccia mentioned it in his 2006 bestselling novel, I Want You. In Fengyuan, Taiwan, love padlocks affixed to an overpass at the city’s train station are often affixed in pairs. These locks are known as “wish locks” and local legend holds that the magnetic field generated by trains passing underneath will cause energy to accumulate in the locks and fulfill the wishes.
The first American “love locks” are reported to have started in Discovery Bay, a small town in Northern California, when newlyweds Carolyn and Anthony George (married on 11-11-11) got the idea to create a location for lovers to be “locked in love,” by putting a love lock on the bridge and throwing the keys into the California Delta waterways that surround Discovery Bay.
The history of love padlocks dates back at least 100 years World War I with an attribution for the bridge Most Ljubavi (the Bridge of Love) in the spa town of Vrnjačka Banja. There, a local schoolmistress named Nada fell in love with a Serbian officer named Relja. After they committed to each other, Relja went to war in Greece, where he fell in love with a local woman from Corfu. As a consequence, Relja and Nada broke off their engagement. Nada never recovered from that devastating blow, and after some time she died due to heartbreak from her unfortunate love. As young women from Vrnjačka Banja wanted to protect their own loves, they started writing down their names, with the names of their loved ones, on padlocks and affixing them to the railings of the bridge where Nada and Relja used to meet