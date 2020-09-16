Life at Town Hill
Between here and there… and a view that could quiet the soul
Brian McCagh was a young boy in 1954, but he was willing to work hard, especially when he could earn some spending money. He spent part of his summer break that year with his aunt and uncle, Martha and Jack Matthews, at the Town Hill Hotel in Little Orleans.
Whenever guests would check into the hotel, Brian would run up to the front desk. He would take their room key and bags and escort them to their room. For this service, he usually earned a quarter; sometimes 50 cents if the guests were big tippers or embarrassed that a child was carrying their bags.
“We were pretty much booked all the time,” Brian said.
That could be that in the days before Interstate 68 opened, Old Route 40 was the major road through Western Maryland and the Town Hill Hotel was a landmark for travelers on the National Highway.
“It was quiet and peaceful there,” Brian recalled. “It’s hard to believe most traffic moving east and west through Maryland passed in front of the hotel on Old 40.”
A hotel for auto travelers
According to the Cumberland Times News, the Town Hill Hotel was the first tourist hotel built for auto travelers, opening in 1920. However, it wasn’t the only hotel for travelers, particularly in the early days of auto traveling.
In the first quarter of the 20th century, the roads weren’t as well-built as they are today, nor were the cars.
“The road in front was dirt,” the Cumberland Times News reported. “Imagine climbing the National Pike, up Town Hill Mountain at 5 mph. reaching the top steaming and finding this wonderful hotel and restaurant with a view that could quiet the soul.”
In Western Maryland, many of the mountain tops had hotels because when a vehicle reached the top of the mountain, it often needed a rest and perhaps oil and water.
“Places like Town Hill were on top of almost every mountain, but we were the only one that had an attraction,” said Dave Reusing, the owner of the Town Hill Bed and Breakfast for the past 20 years.
Besides a tourist attraction, the Town Hill Motel was one of the nicer hotels along Route 40 in Western Maryland.
“The hotel had wide halls, high ceilings, 23 rooms with transoms which allowed for the flow of cool mountain air and double beds with Beauty Rest mattresses, all for $2.50 per day. There were wide porches with views to the east and west. An overlook, billed as the ‘Beauty Spot of Maryland’ was later built and featured telescopes to look down upon three states and seven counties. The restaurant had as its specialty Town Hill Hotel raised chicken dinners for 95 cents,” Local historian Al Feldstein wrote in a post on his Feldstein’s Historical Stuff Facebook Page.
From a fruit stand
The property shows up on the county tax rolls in 1916. It wasn’t a hotel, though. Sam Dillon ran a produce stand and owned much of the mountain. He eventually sold much of his land to the State of Maryland to become part of Green Ridge State Forest. However, he held onto 8.5 acres around his fruit stand.
Two separate buildings that became the hotel were built in 1920 and 1921. The two buildings were only eight feet apart, and they shared a common staircase as a fire escape. The scenic overlook was built in 1928 to encourage people to stop and eat.
According to Dave Reusing, who has researched the property, Dillon sold the hotel to Walter White, a Cumberland business owner. One of White’s properties was the Crystal Laundry in Cumberland, which is where Brian McCagh’s aunt and uncle worked.
White asked the Matthews to run the Town Hill Hotel for him when the manager left unexpectedly. The couple moved out to Little Orleans and lived in the hotel’s basement partially unfinished basement apartment. They managed the hotel for about a year until White hired a new manager.
“I had fun staying with them,” Brian said. “They spoiled me. My aunt cooked all my favorites. I remember she watched her money. She drove 10 miles out of the way to get eggs five cents cheaper.”
He also remembered that White lived in a big house off to the right of the hotel.
White owned the hotel until it closed. “My best guess is that happened when 68 [then known as U.S. Route 48] opened in 1965,” Dave said. “He [White] saw the writing on the wall and knew his business would disappear.”
Two Baltimore County teachers, Dick and Florence Essers, bought the property in 1969 with the intent on turning it into the area’s first vocational and technical school but they soon changed plans and turned it into a bed and breakfast that offered Sunday afternoon suppers. The Essers saw success with the hotel, and it became a popular eating destination.
“We were told that Governor Schaefer told them they had the corn chowder he had ever tasted,” Reusing said.
However, the Essers eventually closed the business and left the premises unoccupied. The hotel, which was featured in Southern Living Magazine and National Geographic, was abandoned.
A new life
“It was abandoned when we bought it,” Dave “It was in terrible shape. It couldn’t be lived in.”
When the Reusings purchased the property in 2001, the windows were missing, the roof leaked, and animals were living inside.
“When we were doing the repairs, people would stop and reminisce about eating there or someone they knew who had worked there,” Dave said.
The Reusings originally bought the property to fix it up and resell it, but they decided that they would rather run it as a hotel once again. It is now a renovated hotel in Little Orleans with 29 rooms. Rather than catering to travelers along the National Road, it now sees its business coming from retreat groups and bikers along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal.
For more information on the Town Hill Bed and Breakfast, or to make a reservation of book the entire facility for a special event, visit www.townhillbnb.com
Photos courtesy Town Hill Bed and Breaksast, Allegany Museum, Allegany Historical Society, and the Cumberland Times-News archives.