From the Editor’s Desk
The Wisdom of my Father
And the remarkable lesson of Pride
Back in the summer of 1994, I was having a particularly rough season. If I am being completely honest, it ended up being the whole year. But it would be a year and an age that would define me. And during that summer, my Dad wrote me a letter. My Dad wasn’t one for overtly expressing his feelings. He would give a person a pat on the back if he felt it was deserved but he was not a man easily impressed. He truly was a man who valued character.
Watching me climb the mountain that was the middle of the 1990s, Dad felt compelled to sit down and pen me a note in June of that year.
In anticipation of getting my driver’s license renewed this year – and all the new details that go along with it for 2020 and 2021, I was searching for my original birth certificate. No, it was not in the Smithsonian among the other relics. It was in a fire proof lock box where I keep important documents. As I was searching for the document that proves I was born, I found clipped to it that letter my father wrote me 26 years ago.
It was written to encourage me as I was going through a difficult time. And I thought maybe – to introduce this edition -- it might help someone who needs to read it like it helped me a few years back.
(Read the entire letter in the sidebar by clicking "My Father's Letter")
Those words seem to really impact me more here in September because if my father were still with us, he would be turning 80 later this month. I miss him.
This year, the fourth annual Cumberland Pride Festival was moved to October in light of the coronavirus pandemic and so for this issue, we thought it was about time we shined that rainbow of color on a segment of our community that for some of us, may be shocking, may be delighting, may be entertaining, and even for others still – hopefully – enlightening. Look around. We are all part of a wonderful community made up of a pure and shining rainbow of colors, personalities, interests, and beliefs. It is not our similarities that make us great. Not at all. It is celebrating our differences. It is appreciating every color of that rainbow – no matter where you fall on it.
How unremarkable would be the world be if we were all the same? How boring would life be if there was only one color of crayon? Crayola has a “jumbo box” of 152 colors for a reason. Imagine if there was only one…or maybe two. Can you imagine the artwork on all the refrigerators in all the world with just two colors? How dull and unexciting would we be with just one crayon? With just one song to sing? One book to read? One movie to stream?
Think about it this way -- If God created the rainbow full of colors as a symbol of promise doesn’t it stand to reason He created people the same way? As a rainbow? Not to keep a promise to us but to see if we can keep the promise we made to Him.