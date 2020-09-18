Allegany Magazine Remembers
In Memoriam
Jim “Goldy” Goldsworthy
James Newton Goldsworthy, of Keyser, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence. Most people didn’t know him by his given name. They only knew him as Goldy.
Born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Keyser, he was the son of the late James William and Ruth (Jackson) Goldsworthy. Goldy – as his friends and close colleaques called him -- graduated from Keyser High School, class of 1965, and Potomac State College, class of 1967, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree at West Virginia University in 1969. He was the editorial editor and columnist for the Cumberland Times-News, where he worked for 51 years. He was a faithful member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Keyser, and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 and of the Mountain Marines Detachment 1071.
Goldy’s opinion was respected, his love of work was unparalleled, his appetite was unchallenged, his humor was infectious, and somehow his presence meant everything was going to be okay.
A born storyteller, he came from a time when reporters honed their skills by cultivating relationships and trusting and defending sources. As he ventured into column writing, his award winning work was always enlightening. His voice always spoke truths and now that voice is silent.
“When folks tell me they can relate to something I've written and say it meant something to them, that's the best feeling in the world,” he wrote a few years ago.
In a royalty kind of way, retired CTN outdoor editor, senior reporter and Goldy’s longtime co-worker and close friend Mike Sawyers often elevated his title to The Goldy.
“Goldy was working in the newsroom when I was hired in 1979 and was still there when I retired in 2018. We had similar senses of humor and became immediate friends, a bond that has lasted all this time,” Mike said. “Only once in all that time did I see Goldy express anger and it was justified and under control. His very popular column was his high profile and in it he wrote about the ridiculous and the sublime. In the early years he wrote some outlandish, but very readable, columns.”
In recent years, Goldy was the lead editorial writer for the paper and he shined in that role.
“He always found a way to take a subject, including divisive ones, and look at both sides, although within those columns the paper’s opinion was expressed, often in a subtle way,” Mike said.
CTN Managing Editor John Smith said no one loved his job more than Goldy.
“He told me more than once that he’d work for a dollar a week,” John said. “Goldy thoroughly researched every story and column and rarely made an error.”
Goldy won a first-place award in May of this year from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association contest for a series of stories he wrote last summer that profiled local veterans on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“He said that was the highlight of his 51-year career,” John said. “Goldy had a big heart and really cared about our readers.”
"To say that Goldy was part of our family or an institution at our paper would not be enough,” CTN Publisher Robert Forcey said. "He will be missed greatly by his co-workers and the community that he touched every day of the week. When I saw him last, I never would have thought that it was the last time I would see him, and I, personally, lost a person that I admired and respected.”
CTN Copy/Slice of Life Editor Bill Derlan said he’s had a lot of laughs with co-workers over the years, many of them shared with or prompted by Goldy.
“He loved a good joke and bad puns and spontaneous humor,” Derlan said. “The newsroom will never be the same, and neither will the paper."
CTN Reporter Jeff Alderton only used the name Goldy in third-person reference.
“Jimmy was an old-school professional journalist whose contributions over the years are countless,” he said. “In the newsroom, he was a gentleman, a team player and he had a great sense of humor. Jimmy was a kind and respectful person who marched to his own beat. He loved people. We worked together for nearly four decades. I am going to miss him.”
Kim Hughes, of CTN’s legal and classified advertising department, said her memories of Goldy date to their work at the Evening Times.
“He made me feel welcome in the newsroom as the new gal on the staff,” Kim said. “People would always ask me about Goldy. Everyone could relate to a description or event in his columns.”
CTN Business Office Assistant Sharon Robertson talked of Goldy’s “wonderful sense of humor.”
The two worked together for nearly 40 years.
“I have read several tributes that our Goldy has written for co-workers and acquaintances,” Sharon said. “Several years ago, I asked him that if anything were to happen to me, would he give my eulogy. I never once thought that I would be conveying my memories of him.”
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, a correspondent for Allegany Magazine, had a working relationship with Jim Goldsworthy that transcended the written word.
“To my mother before me, and then to me, he was far more than an editor,” she said. “He helped get me through this past dreadful year, when deaths in our family came thick and fast, and his understanding of and patience with the human condition was second to none.”
Fresh out of college, Goldy began his career at the Times-News the morning after he had stayed up late to watch Neil Armstrong’s moon landing. He was headed to his new job when he realized his dress pants were packed in a suitcase at the bottom of his car trunk.
“That's why I showed up for my first day at work wearing a sport coat, white shirt and tie, black socks, dress shoes and a pair of black, white and red checkered Bermuda shorts,” he would later write. “Nobody, not even the editors, said a word to me. They probably figured I was crazy, and they were right. Looking back, I consider this event to have set the tone for the ensuing decades.”
“We’re all grieving,” said Goldy’s cousin, Williamstown, West Virginia, resident and retired teacher Cynthia A. Goldsworthy.
She’s always called her beloved cousin “JimmyNewton,” which adds his middle name to his first. It was a way as a child she learned to identify and separate Goldy from the many other relatives named James.
He loved his job and co-workers, she said.
“His mother taught journalism in high school (and) was extremely proud of him,” Cynthia said, adding Goldy’s mom framed some of his articles that today remain on the walls of their family home where he died.
His cousin, Cynthia, also talked of Goldy’s respect and appreciation for members of the military.
He’d lost a kidney when he was younger and couldn’t serve when his peers were called to Vietnam.
“He witnessed them coming back … in a body bag,” she said. “I think it devastated him.”
Goldy used power of the press to combat negative media that Vietnam Veterans faced when returning home, she said. Her cousin would most want veterans to know he was honored that they trusted him to tell their stories. And people who served in the military were grateful for Goldy’s work, said Bob Cook, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172.
“Back in the day … I made a motion to give (Goldy) an honorary membership because of how he felt about the Vietnam Veterans,” Bob said. “He welcomed us home in the tri-state area … We never forgot that, especially me.”
Heather Raschella is the organist and office manager at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Keyser, West Virginia, where Goldy served in roles including choir member, usher, lay minister and church board member, she said.
“He was one of the closest friends that I have here … I could always count on him,” she said. “We’ve all been so devastated by Jim’s death.”
Sally Bartling is pastor of Trinity Lutheran, and Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Westernport. She talked of Goldy’s great love of people, family, church and life.
Goldy did “his best to live his faith every day,” she said.
And so it is then appropriate to end this tribute using the writer’s own words.
“I could have left and gone to work somewhere else, but I don't know that I could have found folks who've meant as much to me as those I've known at this newspaper,” he wrote. “Some, I haven't seen for decades — but it wouldn't surprise me to turn suddenly and see them behind me, watching silently. I hope they are pleased with what I have done with what I learned from them.”
Jim Goldsworthy was 72.
Rest in peace, our friend. We will very much miss you around the office.
Portions of this tribute were taken from a story written by Teresa McGinn, a reporter for our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News.