Good Life

Show Us Your Pride 

The Community Within a Community

Why your “friends, neighbors and loved ones” feel at home here

15 Very Personal Stories  

For this very special issue of Allegany Magazine, I asked LGBTQIA members of our community and their families when they wished to participate to write in about their personal experiences while residing in our area and I asked them to tell me as candidly as they could what we can all do to be more inclusive and welcoming.  Some of their answers may surprise you – in both good and alarming ways.  But I think I can summarize with this: respect and love your neighbors. Love is love.  

To read each indvidual story, click on the accompanying photos in this online story.  To see them all in one printed collection, pick up the hard copy version of the September 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine. Available now.  

