Good Life
Show Us Your Pride
The Community Within a Community
Why your “friends, neighbors and loved ones” feel at home here
15 Very Personal Stories
For this very special issue of Allegany Magazine, I asked LGBTQIA members of our community and their families when they wished to participate to write in about their personal experiences while residing in our area and I asked them to tell me as candidly as they could what we can all do to be more inclusive and welcoming. Some of their answers may surprise you – in both good and alarming ways. But I think I can summarize with this: respect and love your neighbors. Love is love.
To read each indvidual story, click on the accompanying photos in this online story. To see them all in one printed collection, pick up the hard copy version of the September 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine. Available now.