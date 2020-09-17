Special Travel Diary
Great Scot: Foreign Correspondence
An Allegany Magazine exlusive aboot yin woman's journey
tae trace her roots in bonnie scotland
Photos by Ellen McDaniel-Weissler
Thursday, 13 February 2020
Our Airbnb is situated roughly somewhere between God and the equator – but I don’t care, because we’re in Scotland! It’s 3-bedroom, 2-bath Cullow Cottage, with views all around of farm pastures, mountains, streams – and, of course, sheep. There are also a couple of friendly ponies. And some sheep. And in an adjacent field, several sheep. Surrounded by sheep. Are you sensing a pattern…?
We arrive at the cottage in the dark, and only by a lucky chance. The village to which Cullow Cottage actually belongs is called Dykehead, and consists of roughly 6.4 houses and a war memorial, which we never managed to find. There are no street lamps. Since we have yet to approach a grocery store – just driving on the left-hand side of the road has been challenge enough in our sleep-deprived condition – my sister, Carol announces that she’s taking us all out to dinner for my birthday. Having seen signs on the way in, we randomly choose The Drover’s Inn in Memus, near Forfar, Angus.
As it’s a slow night, we’re ushered into the pub, where I savor, for my 60th birthday, simply the finest filet mignon I’ve ever tasted! Maybe I was hallucinating – but we went back two other times and the food was just as good. Carol bravely sampled Black Pudding (made with actual blood, mind you) and pronounced it quite wonderful. I don’t think the rest of us were courageous (insane?) enough.
Saturday, 15 February 2020
Okay, I admit it: yesterday we slept in till the day was half gone. I think it was actually wise – we couldn’t have functioned without it. We spent the afternoon acquainting ourselves with the locale. We visited the village of Kirriemuir to find a hardware store so we could pick up sundry necessities – and discovered that it is graced with a statue of Peter Pan, as it is J.M. Barrie’s birthplace! Then on to Forfar, the next “large” town, where we found something akin to a Walmart, called Tesco – sort of a combination grocery/home goods store. After shopping we investigate what we think is a castle just up the hill, towering over the store. Turns out to be the civic buildings. Shows what we know! And it rained the entire time.
We began hardcore sightseeing. (Note to Allegany County residents: if you think you have trouble negotiating the two roundabouts by the hospital, try driving through small villages and large cities where there are no intersections with lights, only roundabouts everywhere, some with up to 6 exits/entrances – and you’re driving on the “wrong” side of the road. It’s nerve-racking!)
Back through the rain to the car, and after another harrowing journey involving about 362.4 roundabouts and quite a bit of getting lost, we reached Arbroath Abbey, founded in 1178. It was quite a sight, mostly ruined but with some rooms intact, particularly the sacristy, where we sang in harmony to get the effect of the five second delay in the reverb. We wandered around the old graveyard through stones which were not as old as we expected – mostly 1800s.
After the abbey Raz drove like crazy to get us to Perth in time to visit Huntingtower Castle. We made it there about 15 minutes before the last tour time. It was a self-guided tour, so we had about 45 minutes to wander about and look at the rooms.
Finally we drove into Perth to eat at the Old Ship Inn, which had been recommended to us – but after finding it down a little “close” we discovered it was far too crowded, no tables available. So, on the advice of the barkeep, we wandered up to The High and found another pub called “The Sandeman.” Yes, we tried haggis but there really wasn’t much to it. Carol and Raz had fish and chips.
Sunday, 16 February 2020
We woke up today to a heavy snow flurry that was beautiful but did end quickly, replaced by sun and lots of wind. Wind was the key theme of the weather today, which we pay a lot of attention to.
We left for Castle Campbell (built in 1400s) and the Dollar Glen, a waterfall right within the castle mountainside. The view from the top of the tower was magnificent although the wind was ferocious. The castle was much larger than yesterday’s, and had a prison dungeon that was small and would have been hard to even stretch out to sleep in. There were lots of intact rooms in the tower, including the Laird’s chamber and what was once the feast hall of the castle, as well as a latrine system that piped waste to the outside. The Laird’s Chamber had images of the Green Man on the ceiling, apparently once used for hanging lamps.
We ended our day with a stop at Aldi Grocery Store (yes, Aldi!) where we bought our son a winter coat. Carol made us all a scrumptious meatloaf for dinner, with Yorkshire Pudding with ice cream for dessert.
Monday, 17 February 2020
We knew today’s first destination would be pretty spectacular, but nothing could have prepared us for the magnificence of these ruins and their setting: Stonehaven, site of Dunnottar Castle, which adorns a cliff overlooking the North Sea. The website had announced that the castle was closed for wind – either typical conditions or the remnants of Storm Dennis – but we, like many other tourists, chose to visit it anyway, just to see and photograph this astonishing vista – and it did not disappoint. How they built this transcendent edifice, let alone how they managed to actually live in it, is a mystery. Begun in 1392, on the landward side the castle overlooks a small waterfall angling down to the ocean below its mountain perch. High steps going up and down the crevices caused Carol to get either winded or vertigo or both.
We decided then to go on to Sunhoney stones. One of Scotland’s ubiquitous pheasants attempted to attack the car from the side of the road, but we think it escaped. Apparently in Scotland having a major historical site in your backyard is not uncommon, as the Sunhoney stones were located up what amounted to a muddy little farmhouse driveway, which worried us into fearing we were trespassing. We scared the sheep in the neighboring field by walking up the muddy farm road to get to the equally muddy path leading to the stones. It followed a mossy stone wall and barbed wire fence up a hill to a small copse of trees within which stood the circle of stones. Unlike the stones at Cullerlie, these were higher than our heads, and there was an impressively large one on the ground which may have originally been held upright on top of two end stones – perhaps an entryway, or a sort of altar? No one really knows for sure.
We hiked back to the car and made our way to Ballater, and eventually Balmoral Castle, the favorite of Queen Victoria and still the Royal Family’s vacation “castle of choice”. We knew this would also be closed, but hoped to get a glimpse of it; no such luck, the gates far from the castle are locked. We stopped to photograph Braemer Castle, glowing in the late-afternoon sunlight – quite lovely and otherworldly.
We decided to on back to Cullow Cottage and glad we left while it was still light instead of having tea in the pub, as the high snow-covered mountains of Cairngorm National Park were spectacular. Fading off into the fog at their heights, and with the road weaving in and out of their barren slopes, we had a good half hour of this amazing scenery. Truly the most magnificent part of the journey so far.
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
We got everyone up and out of the house this morning at a little after 8:00, with the intention of driving to Skye and even perhaps having a little time to sightsee on the island. The weather had other plans. Poor Raz, driving through the “Craigs of Despair” (his name for the Cairn Gorms) had trouble seeing or keeping the car on the road – the snow was outrageous, but the scenery was spectacular! We came to the turnoff to take us to Skye, but it was practically impassable, so we made a quick revision to the day’s itinerary. By the time we had gotten through the worst of the snow, no one was in the mood to risk the weather, so we decided to make our first stop of the day Culloden Battlefield and then move on to Inverness.
Culloden is the site of the final battle of the Jacobite revolt of 1745. The Duke of Cumberland (yes, Cumberland is named for him!) massacred the Scots and forced Bonnie Prince Charlie to flee. Then His Grace proceeded deep into the Highlands where he slaughtered every clan member he could find. It was pretty much the end of the Stewart Royal Family in Scotland.
Back on the road we headed into Inverness, where our first stop was Leakey’s Secondhand Book Shop. Housed in an old church, and heated by a wood stove, it was several stories of floor-to-ceiling books in pretty much no particular order. We could have spent days there and never tired of it! After stowing our purchases in the car, we walked down to the Victorian Market and wandered about peering into shops and enjoying the ambiance. A sudden rainstorm precluded us leaving when planned, so we settled in to a “milk bar” (ice cream shop) and enjoyed a nice talk with the brothers who ran the place. After ice cream and hot chocolate we headed back out to the car to hunt for St. Andrews Cathedral.
It was a charming Victorian gothic-style edifice, full of history and lore – and just as we entered, the organist struck up Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor which was thrilling and made the rafters shake. He continued to play various pieces the entire time we were in the sanctuary, which was a lovely bonus.
This trip gets more fascinating and exciting with each day, but we’re sorry Carol is flying back to the States soon. We’ll enjoy her company while we have it, and savor every moment of this magical journey!