“Aloha, Mr. Hand.”
How You’d Like A Nice Hawaiian Punch?
Yes, I get repeated that famous line from “Fast Times” more often than I can count on – well – one hand. Been there. Done that. And yes, I even have the T-shirt. I really do. I wear it a lot.
For more years than I am ever going to admit – the end of summer has reminded me of Hawaii. I know most people have thoughts of “dog days of August,” but I remember the end of summer right after my senior year in high school. I had finished basic training and was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Barely 18 and stationed among the palm trees and coconuts – who could have asked for a better assignment? It was in Hawaii that I would spend the majority of my military service, learning to cook in the mess hall of a Destroyer.
That summer, I also attended more than one authentic Hawaiian luau. And let me tell you, a traditional Hawaiian luau feast is an event – not just a feast but a celebration, with dancing and entertainment. Among people from Hawaii, the concepts of “luau” and “party” are often blended, resulting in graduation luaus, wedding luaus, and even birthday luaus. That’s also probably the first place the Spicoli line said to me actually made sense.
So put on your grass skirt, put a lei around your neck, kick off your shoes, join me in a very awkward hula and let’s try out some foods the folks in our 50th state are cooking up right about now.