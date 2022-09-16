A Little Closer to Heaven
A retreat among the trees and a visit to Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses
Remember that tree house you had as a kid? Or the one you always wanted your parents to build but they never did? That fancy one with the wooden siding and porch and paned windows? You remember the one that existed in your daydreams when you were ten, eleven and twelve? Somehow, we never outgrow that wish of sleeping among the trees.
Now that’s you’re an adult, do you still sometimes lie in the grass in your backyard and think how nice it would be if just for one night, one weekend, one enchanted evening, you could be that kid again, and climb that ladder up the tree trunk to your own wooded oasis where no girls (or boys) are allowed?
Then maybe you need to talk to Stacie Griffith. Stacie is the owner of the unique property outside Deep Creek Lake in Bittinger called Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses. It is such a guarded location that the only way you get the address is by booking a treehouse – and there are several. It’s a unique concept and one that seems to reach for the stars.
Allegany Magazine: Tell us about Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses. How many are there?
Stacie Griffith: We have four currently.
AM: And each one is different?
SG: Each one has a different name and each one is different. The Gathering Tree sleeps six and is for bigger families. There is one queen bed on the main floor and two full beds in loft. The Eagles Nest sleeps five. It is smaller but kids seem to love the loft! The DayDreamer sleeps six and is handicap accessible and ADA compliant. Our treehouse called the Cozy Spruce – which is being finished probably as this edition is coming out – will sleep a max of three. It is meant to be a couples’ treehouse. Its actually still under construction now!
AM: When did this idea come about?
SG: Our family started building Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses in 2017. We wanted to create a place where people could disconnect from their daily lives and internally reconnect with themselves and their families.
AM: And each one was designed specifically and around the trees?
SG: We wanted to share a little about the dreams and vision that were behind each and every detail of the treehouses. Each treehouse was prayerfully planned with unique scripture in mind. We believe that is exactly the reason that it is such a restful, restorative place!
Read the entire article in the September 2022 'Home and Design' edition of Allegany Magazine --available everywhere in hard copy form and digitally by subscription.