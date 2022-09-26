A Little Closer to Heaven
A retreat among the trees and a visit to Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Remember that tree house you had as a kid? Or the one you always wanted your parents to build but they never did? That fancy one with the wooden siding and porch and paned windows? You remember the one that existed in your daydreams when you were ten, eleven and twelve? Somehow, we never outgrow that wish of sleeping among the trees.
Now that’s you’re an adult, do you still sometimes lie in the grass in your backyard and think how nice it would be if just for one night, one weekend, one enchanted evening, you could be that kid again, and climb that ladder up the tree trunk to your own wooded oasis where no girls (or boys) are allowed?
Then maybe you need to talk to Stacie Griffith. Stacie is the owner of the unique property outside Deep Creek Lake in Bittinger called Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses. It is such a guarded location that the only way you get the address is by booking a treehouse – and there are several. It’s a unique concept and one that seems to reach for the stars.
Allegany Magazine: Tell us about Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses. How many are there?
Stacie Griffith: We have four currently.
AM: And each one is different?
SG: Each one has a different name and each one is different. The Gathering Tree sleeps six and is for bigger families. There is one queen bed on the main floor and two full beds in loft. The Eagles Nest sleeps five. It is smaller but kids seem to love the loft! The DayDreamer sleeps six and is handicap accessible and ADA compliant. Our treehouse called the Cozy Spruce – which is being finished probably as this edition is coming out – will sleep a max of three. It is meant to be a couples’ treehouse. Its actually still under construction now!
AM: When did this idea come about?
SG: Our family started building Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses in 2017. We wanted to create a place where people could disconnect from their daily lives and internally reconnect with themselves and their families.
AM: And each one was designed specifically and around the trees?
SG: We wanted to share a little about the dreams and vision that were behind each and every detail of the treehouses. Each treehouse was prayerfully planned with unique scripture in mind. We believe that is exactly the reason that it is such a restful, restorative place!
AM: Which house was the first?
SG: The Eagles Nest, our first designed treehouse, was created as a place for families to come, be high up in the trees, and spend quality time together making memories. We hoped it would be a hit with the kiddos because of the unique loft space and elevation views from the treetops! This treehouse was inspired by: “But they who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles.” Isaiah 40:31
AM: And next you have…
SG: The Gathering Tree Treehouse was designed with family “gatherings” in mind. A place for a larger family to come together and refresh. A guest commented that she was able to rejuvenate her relationship with her 12 year old son during a stay at The Gathering Tree… That’s priceless. This treehouse was inspired by Matthew 18:20 “For where two or more are gathered together in my name, there will I be also.”
AM: The Daydreamer is next…
SG: The DayDreamer Treehouse was designed to accommodate those with disabilities. This treehouse is ADA compliant and has been a great escape for many of our guests.
A guest that was mourning the recent loss of her mother shared that she
“needed healing” and after an extended weekend in The DayDreamer, “I felt like God gave me a hug.” “He will cover you with His feathers, under His wings you will find refuge.” Psalm 91:4
AM: And the one under construction?
SG: The Cozy Spruce Treehouse! We are super excited about the construction and opening of this new treehouse. It will be a place for friends, married couples and honeymooners to escape. We pray it will bring restoration and healing to some as well as celebratory new beginnings for all who visit. Relationships and Marriage can be challenging and so this treehouse is inspired by “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!” Philippians 4:13 We are believing for great things to come from this project!
AM: What have guests had to say about their stay in the treehouses?
SG: The peacefulness that is found at Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses is something far greater than we, the owners, could ever create. It is a supernatural presence that has been experienced by ourselves, our friends, the contractors and our guests. We are so thankful for the respite that is Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses and are grateful to have been a part of it! We have been so blessed by our guests feedback throughout this adventure!
AM: Scripture is important to the foundation of this project, isn’t it?
SG: If you have visited the treehouses, you may have seen these scriptures on the wall of each treehouse. If you are planning a visit, be sure to look for them. We hope you feel His special presence while visiting! He is what makes Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses such a special place!
Note: Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses can be found online at www.eetreehouses.com