Beyond the Garden Gate
& Among “Mimi’s Flowers” in Corriganville
There are some among us who have the greenest of green thumbs. There are best kept secrets in Allegany County where gifted people with such innovative minds who create the most lovely, magnificent spaces around their homes. In fact, on occasion you will just accidentally find one of those places, as I did in Corriganville. Corriganville. Who could have known? Who would have known that some of Allegany County’s most beautiful garden spaces live right here?
As I was driving through this community one cloudy afternoon, I discovered some of the most gorgeous properties - unassuming places where I right away could tell that folks took great efforts to beautify their landscaping with greens and all of the colors of life I could imagine. Then, I came upon the home of Rhonda Hensel and her husband Tim.
At first glance, it was obvious that the Hensels had great pride in their property. Everything was neatly groomed, and their little place in this world spoke volumes of making a house a home.
When Rhonda opened the gate to her backyard, I was blown away by this glorious oasis. I saw before me years and years of work and creativity that produced the most marvelous of places where one could spend hours and hours each day.
There are some perennials scattered around the garden spaces, but Rhonda uses mostly annuals because of the vibrant colors that they add to her oasis. In early spring, as soon as the local flower shops and Amish greenhouses are open for business, Rhonda spends quite a good bit of time shopping for her favorite flowers. She carefully chooses the flowers that will grow best in her backyard, based on where and where there is sun and shade during the day.
Rhonda was quite humble about this ongoing creation, but as a fellow flower gardener, I know the work involved. I know the costs involved, and I know the work never ends to have this kind of bounty around us. This is Rhonda’s passion, although her husband goes flower shopping with her and assists her with major upgrades to the garden spaces. Passion. Yes, passion is a must.
Their daughter Kelly, who lives nearby, has found inspiration from her mom. Kelly grew up with knowing how to bring flowers to life, and her home is just as lovely as her parents’ home. Kelly’s son Easton is a big help to his “Mimi” in the backyard, too. He helps Mimi water the flowers and takes quite an interest in all of the pretty flowers and butterflies that he sees when he’s with Mimi.
When I stood at the front of the house at the front door, I had no idea what awaits beyond that gate to the backyard. I felt like I was welcomed into the most special place - a place where I could leave my troubles outside and just sit a spell. A place to relax, admire the beauty of nature around me, and just breathe.