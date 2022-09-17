Good Life
Calling all Clutter Bugs!
September is a good month to “Love It or Lose It”
Hey all you clutterbugs! Most of us have way too much stuff. Am I right? Seriously? What is the deal?
You probably inherited items from family members that have passed away. You bought items because they were on sale, thinking you might need them in the future. Maybe at one time you loved those linen pants and flowery blouses with shoulder pads. You may have a collection of broken electronics that you never threw out. Stuff seems to multiply the longer we avoid dealing with it. Let’s just shove those boxes in the attic and we’ll figure it out later.
Where does one begin to sort? Lucky, for you – this is my wheelhouse. Grab a pencil and paper and go room by room making a list of projects and areas that you’d like to tackle. I’d suggest taking on a somewhat easy project first. If you have a closet with coats and purses you haven’t used in decades or a towel avalanche topples onto your head every time you open the linen closet, start there. Once you start, you will feel successful and want to keep going. It feels good to cross off that list.
For every item, decide if you need it, use it, or love it. Ask yourself how many you have and if you have room for it. For clothing, keep what fits plus one size up and down for weight fluctuation and what you feel good wearing. If it’s too big or small, an ugly color, scratchy, or you don’t feel fabulous, out it goes. That is the criteria for keeping an item.
When I am working with a decluttering client and I ask those questions, most people will say yes to all those questions. Yes! They need it, use it, love it. Yes! They will wear it again. I can guarantee that’s not entirely true. You are trying to convince yourself (and me) of why you should keep it. But you did call me to help you declutter so let’s declutter! You honestly can’t have it both ways. You can’t keep everything yet live in a less cluttered environment.
Side note: people have called me and wanted me to help them get cleaned and organized without getting rid of anything. Great Big No. You can’t clean around clutter.
I’ve asked my clients, “Do you need and use all 10 spatulas?” or “Do you wear all 30 pairs of jeans?” or “Are all eight large filing cabinets necessary?” Maybe you would say yes, I don’t know your life. How many is reasonable for you?
If you would have a hypothetical fire, and all the people and pets were out, your purse, wallet, phone, computer, and important documents were saved, what five items would you want rescued? This will help you identify what you love. Many people say personal items like photo albums, jewelry, a collection of books or records, or something that was made exclusively for you like a quilt. Everything else is just stuff that we surround ourselves with, some of it useful and enjoyable, but guess what? The rest is just clutter.
Now that you know what you love, show it off. Once you declutter, you will have more space to place your lovely things. It’s difficult to appreciate a vase of fresh flowers on the dining table when there are bills, coloring books and crayons, batteries, potholders, groceries that didn’t get put away, and dog biscuits covering the surface. Anyone remember what the top of your dining room table looks like?
I highly suggest renting a dumpster for a couple weeks if you are serious about decluttering and downsizing and have an abundance of broken items that nobody else will be able to use. You can ask your neighbors to split the cost of the dumpster. Park it between two houses and have a race to see who can fill it with more…well…stuff.
If you have antiques or collections, try to sell online. Have a yard sale. See if family members would like some of those heirloom dishes that came from your grandmother that you never use. The animal shelter is always in need of towels and blankets. And you could contact womens’ shelters, family centers, the Union Rescue Mission to see if there is anything they need that you might already have.
Take before and after pictures to help you stay motivated, so you maintain the results. It won’t be life improving if you revert to old habits. You’ve come so far, don’t go back to that way of life. With less stuff, it is easier to clean. You can have visitors stop by. You won’t be falling over piles on the floor. And in case of an emergency, first responders can get in and find you.
If all else fails, this is what I do. Give me a call if I can help you with your decluttering and organizing projects. I want you to live in a clean and safe home and be proud to invite your friends over for a game night. Have you ever played Qwirkle?