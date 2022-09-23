Under Construction
Meet the Men Behind the McMullen Building
Learn why they want to leave a legacy -- and why they don't like being called "leaders."
Remember riding the escalator inside the G.C. Murphy department store in downtown Cumberland? For many a grown adult, the very first childhood memory of primitive “amusement” was riding up and down that sophisticated moving staircase while Mom and Dad were shopping. Remember the lunch counter just inside the front doors? The smell of meatloaf and gravy that would linger over the section of the store that sold vinyl albums?
That corner building – once a jewel in the bedazzled crown of Cumberland – holds fond and warm memories for many who enjoy reminiscing about the “hey day” of the Queen City. Generations can speak on the thriving retail metropolis that once existed with stores like Murphy’s, McCrory’s, Kaufman’s, Peskin’s, Burton’s, People’s Drug Store, Hallmark, and Rosenbaum’s.
In the late 1980’s it all began to change as one by one, the mega stand alone department stores that towered over downtown began to close – like dominoes in a line – each after the other. The byproduct of industry leaving the area. The “good paying” jobs of the Kelly Springfield, Celanese, Schwab Clothing Company, PPG, and even eventually the Luke Paper Mill – all gone. And with those jobs went the income and the shopping budgets that kept the department stores downtown not only open but thriving. By 1990, the downtown Cumberland pedestrian mall was beginning to resemble a ghost town – albeit a beautiful architectural ghost town – from one of the old television westerns. All that was missing then was the special effects of a tumbleweed rolling gracefully down the middle of Baltimore Street.
And this is the background that Garrett Eagan and Chris Hendershot were born into. The Cumberland of the late 80s and early 90s is the Cumberland they remember – not a city bustling with shoppers but one reaching out to attempt to find a new existence and a new identity. The Cumberland they witnessed around them was not a productive or positive place to be.
“Cumberland needs the noise of construction,” says Chris. “It means things are under construction and being built.”
But while their peers were moving out of the area, Chris and Garrett – friends since high school – stuck it out and decided to open a business. Chris knew the worth and the potential of Cumberland. Its resurrection was long preached by his father – the late and extremely popular Cumberland City councilmember, Butch Hendershot. Cheering for the revival of his hometown was in his blood.
“We were both born and raised here. We went away to school but came back. And we had no idea we would get into real estate,” says Chris. “We ended up putting in two apartments above the (Cartridges Galore) store and when we listed those for rent it didn’t last 24 hours.”
Chris and Garrett first partnered together to open Cartridges Galore – a gaming retail business. On the heels of that success, the men opened a second location in Lavale. Then they brought the franchise frozen yogurt company -- FroYo Factory -- to the area and after a few years in the restaurant business and just before the pandemic, they sold that business – and just as the pandemic was raging, the business partners quietly purchased a building – one of the gentle giants that lie sleeping – the McMullen Building – the very building that at one time housed that magical escalator of childhood dreams.
The McMullen Building – constructed in 1890 -- had been the subject of attempted renovations before. The copper on the façade for instance was treated a few years ago. And under the ownership of former Cumberland businessman, Regis Larkin, the second floor was adapted for office space while one large apartment (that Larkin lived in at one time) and a private balcony was added to the fourth. The last time a retail business occupied the first floor it was a shortlived Dollar General Store.
Now, the building’s most ambitious rebirth is about to be launched. Garrett and Chris have located to the downtown bricked over pedestrian mall, taking over ownership of the mammoth building with plans underway for a $2 million renovation.
Located at 138 N. Baltimore St., the building, is best known as the former home of Woolworths and later the G.C. Murphy Co. department store.
Being constructed right now are 14 luxury apartments on the third and fourth floors. A tour of the property reveals one and three bedroom apartments ranging in 800 to 2200 square feet. Some have panoramic views of downtown and other have private and shared outdoor decking. The units will contain state of the art appliances and technology but with urban industrial touches like exposed brick, original “pull open” windows, skylights and 18-20 foot ceilings.
“People want luxury but they also want to be downtown,” says Chris. “They want the convenience and they want that modern living.”
“When the city announced Baltimore Street was going to open back up to traffic, we talked about how we could be a part of that,” adds Garrett. “When people talk about leaving a legacy, we wanted to be a part of that somehow. And this is something exciting.”
Chris indicated he hopes the movement in Cumberland is contagious among contractors, builders, investors and developers.
“We want to be part of a bigger picture – not just this small picture by itself. We want people to jump on board and get involved in their own projects downtown,” he says. “We don’t want to be leaders. We want to be part of a movement.”
“Change needs to happen,” adds Garrett. “Change is going to happen anyway but the question is – do you want good change or bad changes happening? I think revitalization needs to happen. One of the most troubling things I hear people say about this project is – why are you doing this downtown? Downtown is dead. It’s not dead. It’s being revitalized. This area has so many wonderful amenities so why not drive people to downtown to live, work, shop and eat here?”
“It all ties into the theme of working and living and staying in Cumberland,” says Chris, indicating the $2 million price tag for the project includes a loan from M&T Bank as well as recently acquired grant money earmarked for use to reconstruct and renovate projects in Allegany County.
The exterior of the building will receive a modern facade and a solar panel array will be added to the roof to produce green energy.
“I think this will be one of the biggest projects since the Footer Building renovation (on Howard Street),” Garrett says. “We think it has some buzz about it and we want to continue it and be a part of what is happening downtown.”
Read the entire story in the hard copy version of Allegany Magazine -- available right now. To subscribe or locate a retailer, call us at 301-722-4600.