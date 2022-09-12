Decorated Interiors
12 Million Little Decorative Pieces
Finding Inspiration and Spotting Trends at High Point Market
Twice a year in High Point, South Carolina (the furniture capital of the world), interior designers and tradespeople from all over the globe gather to view the latest and greatest design trends for the upcoming season.
More than 12 million square feet of beautifully displayed showrooms transform the city as one of the biggest interior design events of the year. Classic companies that have been around for years and up-and-coming designers market their products in the most lavish ways, even spoiling designers with complimentary lunches, dinners, snacks, cocktails, swag, and everything in between. Thankfully all of those calories are burned pretty quickly with the amount of intense walking. Design celebrities by the likes of Candace Olsen, Joanna Gaines, Nate Berkus, and many others can often be spotted for photo opportunities next to their newest collections for the season.
High Point Market is truly a feast for the senses and an experience any designer is fortunate to have. And just a few months ago, yours truly booked a trip to High Point for the first time representing my own business!
Market is an incredible experience all in itself but to attend and represent a business I work hard for every day was something completely unique. I attended in the past with a previous employer, but this time I was representing myself and my brand so I wanted to make sure I took every opportunity into consideration. Informative classes from popular designers, guided tours, demonstrations and so much more are offered throughout the course of the few short days, so to fit all of that in, plus cover 12 million square feet can feel overwhelming to say the least. Nervous and excited were just a few words to describe my emotions, but I approached the experience with the end goal of being inspired, refreshed, and ready to introduce exciting new products to the studio. I’m delighted to say I achieved all of that and more!
Because High Point Market is only open to the trade, I invited a close friend and interior designer I went to college with so we could experience it together and keep one another on track since it’s easy to aimlessly walk around unless you have a plan. We walked multiple miles each day exploring new brands, vendors Spectrum Designs carries already, and met many wonderful designers and reps. The city of High Point is loaded with individual brand buildings and huge convention centers housing hundreds of showrooms. I don’t think any one person could see it all in one trip! At the end of the day when most of the buildings close for the evening, the fun doesn’t stop there. Courtyards are transformed into outdoor concert and dining spaces with entertainment and incredible food. The lobster mac and cheese, fresh salads, and pho did not disappoint!
But you want to hear about trends and designs! So what did I gather from this whirlwind two-and-a-half day experience, you ask? Everything! It was truly sensory overload at times, but such an incredible experience being immersed in the field that I love so much. Being able to physically view and sit in furniture frames of brands I currently carry was extremely helpful since my showroom isn’t large enough for multiple display pieces. Knowing if a piece is worth presenting to clients is a big deal. Seeing products like lighting, florals, pillows, rugs and more in person is so refreshing since we live in a mostly digital world. Visualizing how showrooms and products are styled and branded is also a key take-away. Designing for clients while maintaining an ever-changing showroom can feel overwhelming at times so having visual aids in how furniture pieces and accessories can be styled is helpful in creating your own spin on things. Market is also very tactile, which is important in the interior design field so being able to touch fabrics and other exciting finishes is all part of the experience. Taking hundreds of photos and making notes of memorable moments is beneficial once market is over as a quick recap of favorites.
In regards to trends, each showroom presents new and exciting versions of what is in “style” for the moment. Notable trends varied of course, but two stick out in my mind. The first trend was neutral color tones in larger scaled items like upholstery and casegoods with pops of color in pillows, art, florals, and more to keep designs clean and transformable. The second trend was all out color in everything from furniture to walls to rugs and more. There was no limit to the amount of color used and it was energizing. Both were amazing and could be tailored to fit any client based on preference, but seeing color return after a few years of mostly neutral palettes was refreshing.
Wallcoverings are back in a big way! Color and pattern are front and center in these stunning papers as well as various installation options such as peel and stick as well as the traditional pasted papers. Large scale prints in bold colors could be seen in complete room settings, ceilings, and accent walls.
Pillows, bedding, and rugs also made impressive presentations with luxurious materials, colors, pattern, embroidery, trim details and more that was difficult not to order one of everything. Layering of these pieces is something that’s been done for a while, but seeing new ways of styling and layering was refreshing. Looped rugs look to look like tigers were layered over natural, jute rugs for a kid’s playroom or funky dining space and mis-matched pillows were layered on sofas, dining chairs, beds and more for unexpected styles.
Outdoor furniture is transforming to look and feel more like your living room sofa. Unique frames, weatherproof materials, and other interesting designs with canopies and storage options are providing all of the comforts of your living room in an exterior environment.
New and innovative products are also abundant and exciting to see. Furniture and accessories made from recycled or unique materials, repurposed lighting, and so much more are inspiring.
And speaking of lighting, I think that may be one of my favorite items to view and specify for clients. I like to think of light fixtures as the jewelry of the home because there are so many applications, materials, and design choices, that there is endless opportunity to make a statement. We viewed chandeliers made from chainmail, feathers, metal and glass, wooden beads, and more, and the most incredible ceiling fans that were disguised as crystal chandeliers. Who says a fan can’t be stylish?
Basic furniture frames to the most lavish and ornate pieces are everywhere. One of my favorite “eye-candy” showrooms is Marge Carson where beautiful crystals are used as button tufts in headboards and sofas, opulent trim graces the skirt of a chair, and sparkle is no stranger to fabrics and finishes. I truly feel like I should live in a palace as I toured this showroom.
Discovering an impressive new showroom where I could introduce pieces to the studio was on my list of goals and I’m happy to say I was successful. I used pieces from this company before in my model home designs, but had never experienced their showroom so I made it a point to check them out. And I’m so glad I did. Upon entering the free-standing showroom of Gabby Home, I was greeted by a live tree where the Spanish moss covered branches were lavishly draping over a living and dining space. (We later found out the tree was discovered by the showroom designer at a Pizza Hut and he said, “I have to have that!”) Low and behold the glorious Pizza Hut tree made all the difference in the showroom. Piece after piece of impressive casegoods and upholstery frames led you through the two-floored space with the next item being more impressive than the last. Gabby Home’s transitional spin on classic pieces and a fresh overall vibe was something refreshing and inspiring to see. It was exactly what I was looking for. Offering lighting, pillows, multiple furniture categories, upholstery pieces and one-of-a-kind vintage treasures makes Gabby Home an abundant resource for studio displays and client specified pieces. Some of the items have already arrived at Spectrum with the larger pieces set to be delivered later this summer. I truly hope everyone enjoys their style as much as I do.
Overall, High Point was a wonderful experience and one I’m glad I took the time for. Finding time, and not feeling guilty for being away during work days and weekends, was tough, but the refreshed and inspired feeling was all worth it! I’m excited to share my account of Spring Market and hope you find it inspiring too.