Faded Glory
One Last Look at Allegany High School
The old Allegany High School, the historic and venerable edifice that formerly stood at 616 Sedgwick Street, no longer exists. The building was deemed outdated, obsolete and was replaced in 2018 by a brand new state-of-the-art Allegany High School located on Haystack Mountain. The beloved old school on the West Side was scheduled for demolition.
But before the building was razed, I had the opportunity to tour the campus one last time. I was accompanied by Allegany graduates, and brother and sister, Ed and Robin Stephens. Our visit was near the end of the demolition process and the only part of the school that remained structurally sound was the gymnasium. Walking into that sacred space struck a particularly poignant chord with the Stephens siblings because they both played varsity basketball at Alco and spent many hours in that same gym perfecting their craft.
“There was no better place for high school basketball - it was the Mecca,” Ed Stephens recalled warmly. “It was an honor to play on the court as a kid. You dreamed about one day playing on that court in high school.”
The gym was renowned for outstanding basketball performances. The Allegany Basketball program produced legendary hoopers like Steve Vandenberg, Donavin Vinson, Casey Roberts, Tracey Little and Micah and Leah Wormack. Those talented players were led by decorated Alco coaches like Bill Bowers and Toby and Teddy Eirich. The prestigious Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament was also held there for several years.
The Alco gym was much more than just a basketball court. Many other events were held there like Motown concerts, pro wrestling promotions and graduation ceremonies.
“The gym was an important space where so many amazing memories were made,” says Ed. “As a kid I remember seeing the great Andre the Giant wrestle in front of a standing room only crowd at Alco. I remember the great Allegany Football coach Jim Refosco leading the pep rallies before the big Homecoming game versus Fort Hill.”
“I graduated from Alco in 1981 and I still remember sitting in the balcony that day, says Robin. “I remember how many people were packed into the gym. Cars were parked from Fayette Street all the way to Sedgwick Street. And I definitely remember how hot it was. It would even be hot in the winter time. During basketball games the windows would drip with condensation from the cold air outside. I can still hear the echoes of referee whistles, the cheers of the crowds. Coming back here is an emotional experience.”
One week after our visit the demolition was complete. The old Allegany High School was reduced to scattered pieces of brick, broken glass and miscellaneous debris. Robin and Ed were probably the last alumni to ever set foot in the building.
“Looking back, it was sad being there for what turned out to be the last time,” said Robin. “Now all we have are the memories, shared stories and photographs. Our dear old school is gone, but we will always remain “Forever Blue.”