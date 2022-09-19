‘Flipping’ for the Bernards
How a Cumberland couple is turning the housing market around – one renovation at a time.
A large white door opens, swinging upward and folding into the ceiling. And in a vacant garage stands Jewel Bernard, looking like a superhero summoned to deliver justice. Or maybe a rock star as the curtain rises about to open with her biggest hit. Jewel is inside a property on Street that she and her husband, former Cumberland city councilman Seth Bernard – recently purchased. The house is being renovated, updated and revived to be sold.
In 2020, the couple founded Bernard Aesthetics – a small business with one big goal – buy properties long abandoned or neglected – restore and renovate them and put them on the market.
“People call us house flippers but I don’t like that term flipper. It seems like we are not taking our time or cutting steps and we don’t,” says Jewel. “When we buy a house to renovate it, we treat it like it was our own and like someone we know is going to live here. We don’t skimp on anything. It’s all quality materials and it can take anywhere from three to five months on a single project. Although we do sometimes have multiple projects going on at once. We try to give each house the character and the life it deserves.”
Seth Bernard – co CEO of the company – agrees with his wife.
“To me, flipping is kind of a cheap term. I think it has a connotation of quickness, or something that’s being returned in a similar state,” he says. “What we do is restoration; bringing something that’s been neglected back to life and salvaging as much of its ‘good bones’ as possible. Ultimately there’s nothing ‘quick’ about that, as much as we’d like it be!”
And as Jewel explains the mission statement of the company, she gingerly steps over a clawfoot tub that will eventually be installed in the main bathroom of this two level home. The tub came from another property the couple completed months earlier.
“That’s what we do. If we can find something we can use from another project we will use it,” says Jewel.
“Our mission statement, if we had one, would be to provide people with a home in which they can’t help but think to themselves, ‘If only these walls could talk…’, because what we try and do is let the history of a home speak for itself by shining through,” adds Seth. “I’m always so fascinated by my house, for example, and I’ve done research on the families who lived here before me. I know I wasn’t the first person to love my house, and in its case, it’s had people care for it as much as I do for over 100 years, and I’m intrigued by that. I know I won’t be the last person to love it either, so that’s sort of the mentality we have when we are bringing a house back to life.”
The couple has so far found much success with their venture. Every home they have restored or renovated has sold – and all of them before they were even listed. Word of mouth has spread that a house touched by Bernard Aesthetics won’t last long.
“Our last one we presold. It was sold before it was completely finished. That’s the goal of this project. For people to hear about what we are doing and to sell these houses we have worked on before they are able to be put on the market,” Jewel says.
Going into their third year soon with this concept, Jewel and Seth admit the idea was born from her obsession to create and change and remodel. And that desire needed an outlet that didn’t involve a U-Haul.
“This all started during Covid to be honest. When Seth and I were at home alone together we started talking one night about how we loved renovating our own home. And how much we loved renovating the house we had before that that we sold,” Jewel recollects. “But I didn’t want to keep moving to keep renovating houses. We saw a house for sale near the old Allegany High School and that was our inspiration. We ended up not buying that one but it did inspire us to look at other houses on the market and see if we could actually do it.”
“During the height of Covid, we had a lot of free time in the evenings at home, sitting around over a glass --or three -- of wine, and we would always talk about the things we’d like to do to our own house to improve it. Then one night it was sort of like, ‘…but what’s stopping us from doing these kinds of improvement to other houses?” Seth recalls. “For us, the worse off a house is on the inside, the better. Of course, the bones have to be good and solid, but when we see a house that’s completely gutted, missing walls and plumbing, we see a blank canvas. You have a house with a family of raccoons living in the attic and the sound of ghostly wailing coming from somewhere in the basement? We’ll take it!”
And they did. Just two years ago.
“I remember the first house we did. It was rough. But we learned a lot,” says Jewel. “How we got started was interesting. We found a mortgage broker in Jody Emerick and she helped us find funding and get a loan that was specific to people who wanted to do this as a business. It’s called a home restoration loan. We bought the first property with that loan, renovated it, sold it and paid off the debt. Then we used the money we made to buy the next one. We don’t have any loans now. We have investors and after we sell each property, those investors are paid back plus they share in the profits of the sale. It’s worked out perfectly.”
And how do they find the houses they want to buy and then renovate?
“The houses we do get have sometimes been on the market for a year or more with no hits and no interest,” says Jewel. “Sometimes we will be driving by an abandoned house and we will just do some research, find out who owns it and contact them. Sometimes it’s as simple as taking a drive. Our first house had been abandoned for 20 years and the owner had moved out because the house had just become too much and was too big for her. And that’s what we want. We want the houses that scare everyone else off.”
Jewel says she also scrolls through social media to see which neighborhoods people are talking about. She looks for trends in housing – as far as sizes, surrounding property, access to amenities like shops and restaurants and with that in mind, she goes on the hunt.
“We look for up and coming areas – neighborhoods that need it. We look for houses with character and history and some wonderful architecture to them,” Jewel says.
Bernard Aesthetics typically buys and then restores and renovates houses – upgrading electric, plumbing, floors, roofs, finishing basements, opening hidden fireplaces, installing new modern appliances and fixtures, painting, wallpapering, drywalling, and even reconfiguring some properties to give the house a better flow.
“People ask us if we can be hired out and we typically do not work for other people. We did a complete refresh – a complete renovation – for a family friend but we don’t normally do that,” says Jewel. “Even then it was like what you see on TV. We said, ‘okay, we’re here…you have to move out until we’re done.”
“My personal satisfaction comes from producing something that people just aren’t typically seeing with house remodels in this area,” Seth adds. “We have so many great houses with great bones around here, but I think the desire for quick flips and a quick profit clouds people’s otherwise-good intentions with rehabbing. So, for us, it comes down to providing art in the form of a home, because when you look back at houses that were being built at the turn of the 20th century, they were essentially building pieces of art meant to withstand generations.”
Eric Zacot works for Bernard Aesthetic as a project manager. He joined the team after their first initial project.
“We did a house on Polk Street for instance that was absolutely horrible. And when we finished with that house, it was absolutely beautiful,” he says. “Jewel and Seth are great to work with because Jewel has this great eye for design and where things should go and how it should look – and even what paint and wallpaper and tile to use – and then Seth steps in and says ‘okay, how much does all this cost?’ They have a great dynamic together.”
“We make the houses better than when they were first built,” Eric says. “We put things in a house that people want. And sometimes, it’s things people didn’t know they wanted until they see it.”
