We Hate to Burst Your “Bubble…”
... But Allegany County is still a great place to live
I always tell clients that our local area is behind both a hot market and a bust market. If rates stay the same and things continue as they are, we will be able to see a set trend sometime in early 2023. A shift is inevitable but with inventory so low (with no sign of new construction in sight) and the demand of millennials, with Gen Z not far behind, it’s likely that we will see the housing market continue to climb.
But will the housing bubble pop with a crash like 2008 or gently ease into a modest correction?
A housing bubble forms when home prices increase rapidly and rise beyond affordability. It can start growing when there’s a lot of demand, combined with the ability to buy. It can also form when there aren’t enough houses for sale on the market to meet demand, which creates competition and drives prices up. Housing bubbles basically mean that prices grow and grow, becoming less and less affordable to the average buyer. At some point, the bubble gets so big, it becomes out of reach for most people. Lack of affordability causes sales to slow and inventory to grow. Prices begin to drop, and the air is slowly or very quickly let out of the bubble.
The COVID-19 housing market is drawing many comparisons to the real estate market of the mid-2000s, but the two periods couldn't be more different. The housing bubble that led up to the 2008 .. The boom and bust of the Great Recession held prices down, for a decade! A combination of cheap debt, predatory lending practices, and financial engineering that resulted in many borrowers being placed into mortgages they could not afford… are to blame.
But in 2022, the real estate market is in a much better position. Almost all American households have rebuilt their net worth to pre-recession values.
2020-2022 housing market was fueled by high demand, the lowest mortgage rates on record (3.16% 30yr fixed -2.47% 15yr fixed), and by extremely low inventory.
For buyers, while mortgage rates kicked off 2021 with record lows, it was difficult to even find a home to buy. Inventory of available homes reached an all-time low early in 2021 and competition was extremely stiff. Agents nationwide were given the daunting task of consoling heartbroken homebuyers who lost out on their fourth—or 14th—home. First-time homebuyers around the country were being outbid by investors.
Meanwhile, home sellers were loving life and enjoying the benefits of cashing out the equity in their homes. The ultimate seller’s market. Homes sold at a record pace with sellers often fielding multiple competing bids and all-cash offers, with contingencies being waived, Even homes that would have taken months to sell, sold, before the sign could be put in the ground and at amounts that were well over the asking price.
The Federal Reserve’s mission is to keep the U.S. economy humming—not too hot, not too cold, but just right. When the economy is red-hot, inflation and bubbles can get out of hand, threatening economic stability. That’s when the Fed steps in and raises interest rates, which helps cool down the economy and keep growth on track. In the real, rising interest rates make buying or selling a home more difficult and decreasing interest rates make buying and selling easier.
I have noticed an influx of remote workers purchasing in Mountain Maryland and the Tri-State Area. Remote working will make a huge societal shift and will impact everyone. It will free employees from being stuck to a large expensive city. With 25% of all North American jobs being remote and an expected 70% by 2025, we will continue to see smaller cities and towns grow. Cities that have appealing lifestyle elements like those in Mountain Maryland can expect to see significant growth.
Heather Imes is a Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Premier Realty. Neither she nor Allegany Magazine was compensated for her commentary in this month’s edition.