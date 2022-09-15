In the market for a landmark?
Getting behind the “For Sale” sign and exploring the potential of Frostburg’s Hocking House
Want to own a piece of Frostburg history?
You might be able to – for less than $220,000. Unless by the time this magazine hits the stands, someone else has already beat you to it.
The Hocking House is officially for sale.
The what?
To anyone who has ever lived, went to school, dined out, driven through, or walked Frostburg, the Hocking House is a familiar building but it seems to many, much remains unknown about this impressive piece of real estate – which just went on the market earlier this year.
Hocking House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Interestingly, the same year it was registered as a historic property, the building was being used as a restaurant named Bogie’s. But at its heart, the Hocking House is as much a part of the history of the Mountain City as Meshach Frost himself. The land on which the home stands was part of the estate of Robert Clarke Sr., one of the original settlers of the area that is now Frostburg. Not only has it been a private residence, it has also been a boarding school and a dormitory at one time for what was then known as Frostburg State Teachers’ College. It was also a clubhouse and a restaurant.
Built in 1855, the house is 2 1/2-story, three-bay, hip-roofed dwelling which exhibits features characteristic of the transitional Greek Revival-Italianate style. Accessories abound in this structure, including the original banister which glides up a graceful staircase, stained glass windows, fireplaces in nearly every room, chandeliers, wood paneling, a wine cellar, and enough space to add a commercial kitchen or the kitchen of any professional chef’s dream. The house has floor to ceiling windows which allowed early residents and even a new homeowner to whip open the sash and walk outside onto one of several Juliet balconies. The house has an impressive view of the city – in fact, it sits right smack in the middle. But that was not always the case.
In 1865, Hocking House was considered outside the town’s official city limits. However, as the area grew so did its boundaries and now the house currently lies right in the middle. Located at 144 E. Main Street, Hocking House is not only well known for its grand architecture but for its legends. It was rumored Hocking House was one of three important stops on the Underground Railway, sheltering the slaves through tunnels in the basement throughout Frostburg. A tour of the property including the dug-out cellared basement could give clues to tunnels that may have existed. Indeed, the lower level of the home’s foundation seems a labyrinth of cavernous mazes but if any tunnels did exist, the expansion of National Highway at the dawn of vehicular traffic sealed up any exits.
The name “Hocking House” – predominantly showcases a grand fireplace in the main ball or sitting room of the estate came from the family who called this place home from 1901 until 1942. Until 1975 it was maintained as a club house for the Young Men's Republican Club of Frostburg. Its architecture was considered a traditional Greek Revival-Italianate for mid- 19th century Frostburg. This house portrayed the increasing urbanity of this time period. Thus, distinguishing it from all the other styles of homes in Frostburg during this time. The use of brick rather than wood is an example of this. This is also probably why the house – although in need of tender loving care by a new owner—remains solid and standing in relatively good condition.
As of press time, the house was listed for sale for $220,000 by Deneea Casteel, a 27-year old listing agent with Mountainside Home Realty in Cumberland. Born and raised in Allegany County and a 2013 graduate of Allegany House, Deneea became licensed last September and admits that while she has sold quite a bit of real estate in the last year, this is her first potential sale of historical significance.
