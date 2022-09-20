Meet the Lady of the Manor
Christmas, Weddings… at Home in the Villa
Besides Natalie Wood’s character in Miracle on 34th Street, have you ever heard of any one getting a house as a holiday present? Seriously. Simply asking Santa for it and there it is?
For Maggie McCarty, it wasn’t as easy as that but her husband, Rory McCarty does have a nice healthy beard and she did purchase her dream house – located on 100 acres just south of the Pennsylvania line just three days before Christmas last year.
“We immediately decided to name it the Villa,” says Maggie, sipping a cold drink on the balcony of the manor, overlooking and overseeing the front yard. “And yes, we even had our family Christmas party here last year.”
Maggie and Rory decided not only did they want to live in the grand Southern style estate but they also wanted to work there too – converting the property as best they can into a wedding venue – including renovating a pond, restoring a barn into an offsite location, adding parking, and small touches like fountains and gazebos. There will even eventually be a place in the building exclusively for the wedding party to prepare for the big day. Maggie’s own daughter, Jessica, is set to get married here next month.
The house comes with its own history. Built in 1845, the property was even the subject of a book -- written by who grew up in the house in the mid-century. When Maggie learned of the book she found a copy online and then contacted the author for more information. Her need to devour as much history about the property as she could also led her to one of her own employees – a local fabric artists who also works as a seamstress for Maggie’s bridal shop in Ridgeley.
“As it happens, Julia Miltenberger grew up in this house. She works for me,” recalls Maggie. “She used to tell me stories all the time about the house. But I really didn’t pay attention to where she was talking about – just that it was this big house she grew up in. Once I saw the house go up for sale and told Julia she said to me ‘yes, I know that property. That’s my house I keep telling you about’”
The property is the former Terra Angelica Bed and Breakfast – once owned by the Miltenberger family. The family lived on the property as a private residence for years. Once the children were grown, mother Mary Miltenberger decided to open her house to overnight guests and converted many of the rooms into rented space for travelers.
“When I first told my husband we should get it, he told me I was crazy,” says Maggie. “And then our daughter got engaged and we started thinking of places we could have the wedding. In September of just last year, a customer came into the shop and was telling me about Terra Angelica and so I talked to Rory about it again. This time, he gave me the thumbs-up to look into purchasing it but I think he really didn’t think I would. He really didn’t think I would follow through. He even told me not to get my hopes up.”
After touring the home and the entire property, Maggie knew she wanted to purchase it. She saw family dinners in the spacious dining room, board games played against the fire place, movie night in the family room, evenings spent on the spacious patio enjoying the sunset over the freshwater pond.
“I remember standing at the top of the stairs and I felt like one of the brides who tries on a dress and immediately knows it’s perfect,” she compares. “And then she doesn’t leave my shop until she buys it. Rory saw that look on my face and he said ‘well, if you love it so do what you need to do to get it.”
