The Bedazzle is in the details
When art and craftsmanship overflowed in our ancestry
What to look for and where to find art among the simple
Survival means being practical. Living from day-to-day sometimes requires that people can only do the bare minimum necessary to get by. Two hundred years ago, if a man needed a mallet, he smithed himself a hammer head, cut himself a length of wood, and presto! Utilitarian, simple, quick. No flourishes, just necessity.
Except that, despite our impressions of our forebears, that clearly wasn’t necessarily always the case.
One of the astonishing things about our ancestors is that, even in their often hand-to-mouth existence, sometimes they weren’t willing to settle for the purely practical. Your great-great-grandparents and mine took pride in their craftsmanship, often displaying it in the least exhibit-worthy of items. As much as they valued functionality, some little voice in their pragmatic souls craved something more – beauty, art, decoration, a chance to show off. And that craving showed itself in some surprising, whimsical places.
Take, for example, the humble pie safe. For those not in the know, a pie safe is a piece of furniture with internal shelves in which pies can cool straight out of the oven without being blanketed by flies or stolen by enterprising raccoons, in the days before window screens. But to keep the pies from getting soggy as they cooled, these wooden cupboards were equipped with tin-punch panels to allow air to circulate. Originally it was enough to cut out wood panels on the doors and in the sides of the cupboard and replace them with pieces of tin, randomly perforated to permit ventilation. But settling for simple air-flow didn’t last long.
Those expedient tin punch panels rapidly became an art form. Tin smiths (called “Whitesmiths” as opposed to the iron-working “Blacksmiths”) and skilled homesteaders began punching designs into their tin panels – hex signs, wheat sheafs, stars, animals – anything to decorate and please the eye. In spite of the fact that the pie safe never traveled outside the kitchen into the more public rooms of the house (or cabin, if it had multiple rooms), there was a yearning to make it attractive for those forced to look at it every day. Or perhaps punching designs into tin was just a method of whiling away a long winter’s evening. Whatever the reason, the results were magical.
Our local museums here in Allegany County are blessed with an extensive collection of “practical but beautiful” antiques, none more arresting than this example of tin punch artistry from a pie safe in the LaVale Toll Gate House on National Highway.
The 1840 Castle in Mt. Savage is home to several examples of utility matched with ornamentation. As you step into the front portico of this imposing residence, now a Bed and Breakfast, you have to be directed to look up, or you will miss one of those examples: the ceiling of the portico. It is paved with lovely tile designs which serve no purpose except to glorify what otherwise would simply be holding up the porch roof.
The second floor bathrooms at The Castle are blessed with luxurious antique bathtubs – real soaker’s havens! Holding them up off the wood floors are traditional claw feet. But why? All they do is support a bathtub – a pragmatic piece of equipment if ever there was one! Why bother to carve those basic foundations into something whimsical? Yet our ancestors did just that!
Evergreen Heritage Center, also in Mt. Savage is a veritable treasure trove of the “functional but beautiful” school. The dining room of the 1790s farmhouse boasts a “crumb scraper” – a two-piece set of silver whose sole function is to scrape crumbs off the tablecloth – but it is carved with Asian symbols, Chinese hieroglyphs, and traditional dragons and lions, as if it were more of a centerpiece than a cleaning utensil.
Display cases in the front hallway of the Trimble Museum at Evergreen house the homely straight razors used by long-ago male Trimbles to shave their chins. By definition, these would remain in the bedroom or bathroom (once the house got plumbing) and would only be seen by their owners. But here, too, form decorates function. Two of these pedestrian toilette articles appear to be made of carved ivory, sporting Grecian female forms and complicated tracery – ornamentation which in no way enhances their effectiveness as razors; but it is not meant to, it is meant to gladden the eye, especially the eye of the male beholder.
Dangling from what is called a “teardrop chest” in the second floor Sewing Room is a quaint drawer-pull with designs worked into its metal face. Once again, these decorations do nothing to assist with the pulling of drawers, but they show pride in work and what craftsmen were capable of creating.
At floor level, and meant to be stepped on, is one of the most intricate pieces of ornamentation linked to a purely utilitarian object. The treadle on one of the sewing machines in that same Sewing Room is a metalwork filigree of almost Rococo delicacy – and yet the best view of this work of art would be gained by the sole of a woman’s shoe!
Even more baffling, from a utilitarian standpoint, are the hinges on several of the farmhouse’s doors. Have you ever even noticed a door hinge in your house, unless it needed repair? Well, take a look at this sample at the Trimble farmhouse; most of the time you can’t even see them, because they are hidden by – you know – a door!
Travel just a few miles from Mt. Savage to Frostburg and you will discover the Thrasher Carriage Museum, home to a portion of James Richard Thrasher’s horse-drawn vehicle collection. Here we find still another instance where form and fancy are intertwined. The second level of the museum boasts several sleighs once owned by the Vanderbilt family. But don’t just revel in the elegance of the c. 1900 “Vis-a-Vis” (face-to-face) sleigh, with its graceful, swooping swans-neck design on the upper portion. Look down below, where the runners meet the road; here are some of the most decorative parts of the sleigh. Where snow, slush and mud collide to slide the passengers merrily along, we find gorgeous, geometrical paint patterns that add nothing to the functionality of the runners, but proclaim the social status and wealth of the owner, and the skill of the craftsmen who built the sleigh.
Returning to the humble topic of door hardware, we find another arresting sample of beautiful functionality in the modest Gates House Museum on Greene Street in Cumberland. Purchased in 1871 by Jane Gates, a formerly enslaved person, this building radiates pride of ownership, which is reflected in the ornate carving on the doorknob and lock plate of the front door. Once again, having fancy carving on your door hardware in no way increases its functionality – but it sure screams “look what I’ve accomplished!” – and rightly so!
Finally, and my personal favorite, behold these ethereal, cobalt-blue glass globes. Residing in the Allegany County Historical Society collection on display at the Gordon-Roberts House, each of these beauties has a spout at the top plugged with a cork and sealed with cement; each has a wire encircling its spout and tracing down along the side of the glass; each is filled with mysterious liquids; and each has an enchantingly delicate form, fluted and starred, clearly made to be a pleasure to the beholder. Yet these exquisite, elaborate pieces of glass are meant to be – smashed! They are late 19th century fire extinguishers called “hand grenades”, made by the Harden Company and filled with chemicals which were believed to be capable of extinguishing small house fires. But you didn’t remove the cork and pour the chemical into the fire – you smashed the entire “hand grenade” directly into the blaze! If, for some reason, the glass failed to break, the metal wire would heat up to a point where it would crack the glass, allowing the chemicals to seep out anyway. So the Harden Company (and others) manufactured these stunningly lovely pieces of cerulean glass, entirely for the purpose of being destroyed! Knowing they might be sitting around the house unused for years, the Harden Company took the trouble and pride to make them decorative.
Take advantage of the collections available here in Allegany County and go on your own scavenger hunt for items both utilitarian and exquisite. You will learn so much about how this region’s settlers thought and lived, and what mattered to them. You will find the same care for beauty and love of adornment, even in the most ordinary and unpretentious pieces. Humans are like magpies, they love a shiny object – or at least, one that shouts “look what I can do!”