The Masonic Mystery Tour
A rare glimpse inside the Brotherhood of the Cumberland Masonic Temple
Editor’s Note: The Cumberland Masonic Temple will be open for public tours during Cumberland’s Heritage Days on Saturday, September 10th from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. Tours and rental information are available throughout the year by calling 301-729-2491 or emailing robin.summerfield@gmail.com. More information about the Cumberland Masonic Temple and Freemasonry in Cumberland is available on Facebook at @cumberlandmasonictemple.
For 110 years, the Cumberland Masonic Temple has shared a place among the steeples and landscape that compose the city’s iconic skyline. While this impressive home to Cumberland’s Masonic activity is clearly visible to motorists traveling on I-68 as well as to tourists and locals visiting shops and restaurants in the downtown business district, many local residents are unaware of the rich history that lies within its walls or of the many important contributions Freemasonry has made and continues to make in our community.
The Cumberland Masonic Temple is currently home to several Masonic organizations, including four Master Mason Lodges – Potomac Lodge No. 100, Queen City Lodge No. 131, East Gate Lodge No. 216, and Esoteric Lodge of Research No. 237; the Cumberland Scottish Rite; the Cumberland York Rite; the Order of the Eastern Star; and two youth organizations – the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and the DeMolay for Boys. In addition, two charities – The Cumberland Scottish Rite Foundation and the Cumberland Masonic Temple, Inc. – conduct their business at the Masonic Temple.
The first Freemasons arrived at Fort Cumberland in 1755 as members of the 44th and 48th Irish Regiments under the command of Major General Edward Braddock and his aide-de-camp Major George Washington. These Masons held meetings as members of traveling military lodges. However, it would be more than sixty years before the first permanent Masonic lodge was formally chartered west of Hagerstown when Cumberland Lodge No. 61 received a charter from the Grand Lodge of Maryland in 1817. Unfortunately, a national period of Anti-Masonic sentiment led more than two dozen Maryland lodges, including Cumberland Lodge No. 61, to close their doors. The lodge reformed in 1837 and constructed the city’s first purpose-built Masonic Hall, which still stands today at 7 Washington Street. Financial struggles forced Cumberland Lodge No. 61 and the newer Gilman Lodge No. 90 to sell that building in 1852 and, following a fire in 1853 that destroyed the meeting room leased by the two lodges along with much of downtown Cumberland, to abandon their charters altogether.
By 1855, former members of these defunct lodges joined to form Potomac Lodge No. 100, meeting first at the National Hotel on Mechanic Street and later at the S.T. Little Building on Baltimore Street where they were joined by a new lodge, Ohr Lodge No. 131 (later renamed Queen City Lodge No. 131), until relocating to the new Academy of Music/City Hall building in 1876.
It should be noted that as the county’s population expanded between 1854 and 1873 additional Masonic Lodges were established in Frostburg (Mountain Lodge No. 99), Westernport (Hiram Lodge No. 103), Mt. Savage (Kemp Lodge No. 154), Barton (Allegany Lodge No. 157), and Lonaconing (Georges Creek Valley Lodge No. 161). Each of these lodges with the exception of Allegany Lodge No. 157 continue to meet and serve their communities after more than 150 years. In the century following the dedication of the Cumberland Masonic Temple, three new lodges have been established in Cumberland – Fort Cumberland Lodge No. 211 (later merged with Queen City Lodge No. 131), East Gate Lodge No. 216, and Esoteric Lodge of Research No. 237. East Gate Lodge No. 216 will celebrate its 100th Anniversary in 2023.
Following the March 1910 fire that destroyed City Hall, the Masons of Cumberland acted quickly to erect a new Cumberland Masonic Temple on the former site of Fort Cumberland where the first Freemasons had assembled in Allegany County more than 150 years earlier and which has stood as an iconic symbol of the fraternity on the Cumberland skyline for more than a century since.
Many notable local citizens were involved in the construction and management of the new Temple, most notably architect Wright Butler who had previously designed the Allegany County Courthouse, the Cumberland Liberty Bank building, and the George Truog House, among other historic buildings and houses that remain in use today. Butler, a Freemason, completed the architectural designs and supervised the construction of the Temple at his own expense. Other prominent citizens and Masons who were involved in the project included Thomas, Joseph, and Harry Footer of the Footer Dyeworks; former U.S. Senator George Wellington; Mayor George Young; City Engineer Leander Schaidt; John Schwarzenbach of Schwarzenbach & Son; William P. Rizer of the Queen City Brewing Co.; H.U.F. Flurshutz of H.U.F. Flurshutz & Sons; Franklin H. Ankeney of White & Ankeney; Harry Billmeyer of the Billmeyer Lumber Co.; and C.W. Donnelly of the Cumberland Daily News.
The Masonic Temple, constructed in a Renaissance Classical design of brick and stone topped with a copper entablature and cornice, is 113 feet long and 55 feet wide and contains a total of 31 rooms including lobbies, reception and meeting rooms, offices, library and reading rooms, a projection room, kitchen and banquet facilities, game rooms, wardrobe and properties rooms, and more. All of the permanent paintings and murals in the Temple were installed by Herman and Gertrude DuBrau of the DuBrau Art Studio shortly after its construction with their payment donated by Thomas Footer. A portrait of Thomas Footer painted by Gertrude DuBrau is on display in the Directors Board Room just off the main lobby. The wooden furnishings in the Temple, including the Mahogany officer chairs, desks, stands, benches, and altar and lights in the main Lodge Room were produced by H.U.F. Flurshutz & Sons and remain in use today.
The Cumberland Masonic Temple, Inc., which owns and maintains the Temple building and property, has recently initiated efforts to repair and restore the architectural and artistic elements of the building. Extensive work has been completed in the main lodge room and reception rooms on the upper level and the roof has been replaced. In addition, wood flooring has been replaced or refinished in the banquet hall and other rooms. Plaster, murals, and paintings throughout the building are currently being evaluated to determine the most prudent plan to preserve these features.
The main lobby of the Temple includes a beautiful double mahogany staircase that leads to the upper lobby and formal lodge room. The lodge room on the second floor is used for tiled (or closed) meetings of Masonic organizations as well as public ceremonies and events. Portraits of Past Grand Masters of Maryland who lived in Allegany County, Dr. Charles H. Ohr and A. Wayne Reed, are displayed in the main lobby along with other Masonic art.
A statue representing “Silence” that stands in a niche at the mezzanine level between the first and second floors was commissioned from Italy by Thomas Footer and paid for at his own expense. A stained glass window titled “Silence and Circumspection” that overlooks the city from the upper lobby at the East front of the Temple, originally intended for installation in the Baltimore Masonic Temple, was donated for the Temple’s use by then Grand Master of Masons Thomas J. Shryock in 1911. The window and its matching transom, designed by Wright Butler, are illuminated and visible across downtown Cumberland during the evening hours.
The upper lobby contains two large murals depicting “The Judgment of King Solomon” and “The Fellowcraft Before King Solomon.” Above the double pocket doors at the entrance to the Lodge Room suite is a mural depicting Faith, Hope, and Charity. The ceiling of the York Rite Commandery Room on the same level is painted to represent scenes of the Knights Templar and various heraldic shields included in the York Rite degrees. Four murals on the ceiling in the Lodge Room are representations of women depicting the four cardinal virtues – Temperance, Fortitude, Prudence, and Justice – which hold special importance to Freemasons. Smaller murals in the Lodge Room represent other symbols referenced in Masonic instruction.
In addition to preserving Masonic traditions and providing support and enlightenment to our members, local Freemasons support and carry out charitable activities in the form of educational scholarships, supporting little league teams and other youth development programs, and by providing financial support to community initiatives through the Community Trust Foundation, The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation, and others. Local Freemasons have provided funding to help the Children’s League provide free assessment and treatment of childhood language disorders at RiteCare clinics in Cumberland for 25 years. The Cumberland Scottish Rite Foundation has raised and contributed more than $400,000 to support RiteCare and engaged additional partners to establish three additional clinics in Oakland, MD and Keyser and Petersburg, WV to meet the needs of children and families where they live. Most recently, Masonic organizations based at the Cumberland Masonic Temple responded to the community’s call to take over as host of the annual Battie Mixon Fishing Rodeo that provides free fishing gear and instructing to hundreds of children every year.
With acknowledgments to Paul G. Shircliff, Past Master of East Gate Lodge No. 216 and the late Charles Hout, Archivist of the Cumberland Scottish Rite for their collected research from the minutes and other records of the Cumberland Masonic Temple Association. Additional historical information was drawn from the unpublished 1913 narrative “Freemasonry in Allegany County” by Benjamin F. Biser, Past Master of Ohr Lodge No. 131.