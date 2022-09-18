What’s Cooking
Where is the heart and warmth of your home?
How to make the kitchen everyone’s favorite room of the house
People often ask me “Is your favorite room of your house really your kitchen? Or do you get sick of being in the kitchen when you get home from working in a kitchen all day?”
I recently renovated my kitchen and removed a wall that separated the dining room from the kitchen. I thought doing this would allow more guests to spread out – to still visit each other but now from two different rooms. But oh no. People still congregated in the kitchen – around the island. As empty as the dining room was just a few feet away, no one wanted to be in there –or be first in there. Everyone still wanted to be in the kitchen.
And I bet that is true for your house too. I bet your kitchen is where everyone hangs out? No matter how big or how small, the kitchen is the heart of most homes.
When I had a party – large or small -- I used to make the mistake of having all the food ready for a big gathering so when guests arrived, all I had to do was serve and then clean. But one time, I was running late and my guests wanted to help me get food ready, and wanted to hang out in the kitchen so now, I include my company in the process. It’s not unusual now for my dinner guests to help with appetizers like a charcuterie board to also helping me prepare a tenderloin.
I’ve asked guests to slice meat and cheese, to plate dishes, and even to help decorate the table. And what I found is – people like it. Guests actually want to be involved and have something to do. So I let them. So, if you’re coming to my house for dinner, don’t be surprised if we stand around in the kitchen, talk, and cook. It’s one of my favorite ways to spend an evening in my house.
That said, if you’re going to have this type of dinner party – where you want your guests involved – make sure they all have something to do. Ask someone to set and decorate the table; someone else can make mixed drinks or open the wine. For meals, I’d suggest things like tacos, fajitas, or tossed salads. How about you make your own pizzas? You provide the toppings, everyone arranges their own creations?
Whether you’re having close friends over or expecting a large family gathering, I thought I would offer some uncomplicated and easy to prepare meals that should keep everyone well-fed and happy. Get everyone involved and make your kitchen the favorite room of your house too.