Smashin’ the Fashion
I would not consider myself to be a fashionista. I wouldn’t even think of myself as fashion forward. I don’t even think I’m trendy. I much prefer jeans and my college alumni sweatshirt over most articles of clothing I have in any dresser drawer or closet. As a matter of fact, that sounds so nice right now. I think I will be getting into those clothes as soon as I get home from the office.
I have never paid much attention to fashion, or styles, or what’s in or what’s out. I admit though that for a season or two I did become addicted to Project Runway. “One day you are in, and the next you are out.” That said, just because I never paid a conscious thought to radically changing up my style, that doesn’t mean it has not paid attention to me.
Like most, my mom dressed me when I was a boy. I remember trying on back to school clothes at Peskins’ downtown or Sears (when it was in Searstown, remember that?) or even the Clothes Box in Lavale and Mom whipping back the curtain of the dressing room just as I was zipping up to tug and pull at the waist or at the inseam. I have the family photos taken every year at Olan Mills Portrait Studio where I am dressed in everything from Brady Bunch bell buttons, to Sonny Bono fringe, to loose “Hammer” pants in college, and even to sporting an Achy Breaky Mullet. And those photos of me from when my sister – who was studying cosmetology – gave me a horrific perm will never see the light of day.
I suppose then I am what could be called a fashion victim. Instead of walking the runway, I have been run over by fashion a few times. I try to keep up with what is happening in styles without letting it completely consume me. I try my best to look nice – and to dress for whatever occasion, whatever assignment, whatever workday, or whatever social activity I am attending. And I bet you do the same thing – without even knowing it. I bet you have your own unique sense of style. We all do. Even though some of our Moms may no longer be around to wait outside the dressing room, we can still somehow feel that tug.
We have never done an issue with a focus on fashion before. And here at Allegany Magazine, we thought maybe it was about time. So we sent one of favorite photo correspondents who has a knack for this type of thing – Karen Morgan – out on assignment and asked her to come back with some trends and themes and styles to follow. As usual she did not disappoint. We also asked some folks to get a little sporty in their favorite athletic wear and we have some advice on how to incorporate culture from other countries into our wardrobe.
But this edition isn’t all one big clothing catalog. We are also visiting a farm in Flintstone, beautifying Cumberland, and meeting Mrs. Maryland (who happens to live where I grew up).
Now, if you need me, I will be at home – in my jeans and sweatshirt – hoping none of my high school yearbooks see the light of day ever again!