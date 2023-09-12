“Simply enjoy the beauty that surrounds you.”
Butch Hendershot
Former Let's Beautify Cumberland Chair
and former City of Cumberland Councilperson.
It started as Operation Bootstrap, an endeavor to clean up Baltimore Avenue in August 1996. Cumberland's Mayor Ed Athey called a public meeting at the Holiday Inn and encouraged concerned citizens to come out and volunteer their time and talents to improve Cumberland's appearance. About 20 people took the challenge and under the leadership of its first co-chairs, Butch Hendershot and Paul Yockus, the Let's Beautify Cumberland! Committee was born.
Now in its 27th year, the organization is still going strong and has undertaken numerous projects throughout the city. Under the leadership of present co-chairs Ed Mullaney and Virginia Decker and with the support of the Cumberland Garden Club, LBC! is responsible for caring for several parklets throughout Cumberland, including the Veterans Park on S. Centre Street, the George Washington Cabin and Riverside Park, Giarritta Park across from City Hall, Hager Park beside the Allegany Chamber of Commerce, the Pete Elliot Viaduct Parklet on N. Centre Street, Liberty Gardens on the Maryland Avenue I68 Exit, the gardens at Constitution Park and the Butch Hendershot Parklet located at the corner of Baltimore and Greene Streets.
“We are blessed with a core of dedicated volunteers but more than that, we are fortunate to have the support of corporate sponsors, school groups and our city's elected officials,” commented Ed. “This organization and its supporters speak volumes about the spirit of volunteerism and our community.”
Through LBC, seven Welcome to Cumberland and four Neighborhood signs greet residents and visitors. Anyone driving into Cumberland from I68 or Rt. 40 are greeted by Welcome Signs commissioned by Let's Beautify Cumberland.
On November 11, 1970, the City of Cumberland dedicated a property on the east side of South Centre Street as the Veterans’ Memorial Park. The city erected an eternal flame monument “to all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in all wars.”
Yet, for many years “no one took care of it,” Virginia Decker stated. “LBC adopted the park. This Memorial Day, we added a blue and gold star plaque and students from Calvary Christian School planted 250 pots of donated flowers. Veterans' Memorial Park is a source of pride for our members and the city of Cumberland.”
Two members of the organization, Dale Burgess and Paul Lapp, spearheaded a flag project. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year, 100 American flags fly in the Narrows, along Queen City Drive, and at the Amtrak Station.
County United Way Executive Director Harry King and board members Kathy Getty and Dr. Mark created a new program - Day of Caring and Sharing - in 1998. The Let's Beautify Cumberland! Committee was asked to participate in the one-day event where hundreds of volunteers cared for designated clean-up and beautification sites around Cumberland. Still going on more robust than ever, more than 500 volunteers met at Veterans' Memorial Park on Friday, May 19, for opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. and then completed 54 projects throughout Cumberland.
“Kudos to Michele Walker, Executive Director of County United Way,” commented Ed Mullaney. “She has been the wings beneath the Day of Caring and Sharing for a long time and continues to do a stellar job getting everything organized and working with community businesses and organizations to make this happen. It's amazing how many local corporations, students and individuals come out, roll up their sleeves and start cleaning, planting, painting and helping to keep our town beautiful. It's a source of pride.”
Through a public nomination system, the LBC annually recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile with its Blue Ribbon Awards. Nominations are made through the LBC Facebook page. Each year five residents’ homes and two businesses are chosen to receive the award for their gardening and landscaping beauty.
Working with the city of Cumberland, the grassroots organization recently received the original outdoor lights from the former Allegany Hospital on Decatur Street and a fountain formerly located on Baltimore Street. The lights and fountain are now part of the Giarritta Park on N. Centre Street.
“We are thrilled to be able to keep part of Cumberland's heritage as part of Cumberland's present and future,” added Virginia. “That's part of our mission.”
The Let's Beautify Cumberland! Committee meets on the first Monday of each month at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 15 N. Smallwood Street at 7 pm. All planning meetings are open to the public and new volunteers are welcome. More information can be found on the Let's Beautify Cumberland Facebook page.