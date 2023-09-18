The Allegany Magazine Big Fashion Issue
Behind the Scenes
A glimpse at what goes into a real fashion shoot with local models from the photographer’s point of view
By KAREN MORGAN
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
I absolutely love my job!
Being a photographer of teens and high school seniors makes it even better. The teen years are such an incredible time of life, full of unique experiences and self-discovery. And as a photographer, my mission is to preserve those unforgettable moments. Through unique teen and senior sessions, I try to create a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere where the young women and men can truly be their individual selves. I especially love working with fashion-forward teens and seniors who want their photos to reflect their personal style choices. I aim to capture images that stay true to life - skin tones, hair color, and all the little details that make them who they are. While filters may be great for everyday Instagram posts, I believe portrait work should authentically represent the subject of the photo.
Staying up-to-date in the ever-evolving world of teen and senior photography is of utmost importance to me. That's why I make it a priority to attend exclusive senior photography workshops and conferences all across the United States each year. By doing so, I stay at the forefront of this field, ensuring that I can provide not only my private clients but Allegany Magazine with the best possible photography experience.
I am the owner of Karen Morgan Photography and I offer two distinctive programs for teens and seniors in our area to obtain fashion modeling experience. They are the KMP Senior Team and the KMP Teens Program. The KMP Senior Team begins in the spring of the junior year, while the KMP Teens Program is designed for 8th to 10th graders. Both programs share a common focus on building self-confidence and fostering friendships in a fun and stress-free environment. Additionally, they provide a unique opportunity to nurture creativity and self-expression. Through various photoshoots and activities, participants can explore their personal styles and showcase their individuality. Being on the KMP Senior Team also involves engaging in volunteer opportunities. Last year's team took part in community service activities such as assisting at the Food Bank and The Summer Lunchbox Program. Moreover, seniors have participated in enjoyable activities including making tie-dye shirts, lunch get-togethers, self-defense classes at KickMasters Karate, as well as receiving fashion and makeup tips from Jazlyn Heeter at Bloom Beauty.
Did I mention I absolutely love my job?