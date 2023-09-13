Welcome to ‘Some Other Farm’
As seen on TV
And how you too can raze a barn in three days
He worked for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue; she had a 10 year job with the City of Alexandria Fire Department. Then she resigned, to run a quilting and embroidery business out of their home, and to raise their son. They had a home and two acres in Charlotte Hall, Maryland - which straddles Charles and St. Mary’s Counties - and there they tried to satisfy their yearning for farmland by keeping a few pigs, chickens, and ducks.
But it wasn’t enough.
They knew they needed to be closer to the land, to escape the rat-race, to expand into a true farm where their little boy could have the sort of childhood in nature that they wanted for him. And where they could have more chickens.
And so, Jim and Allison Korb searched all over the Western Maryland region, hoping to locate the perfect property – but every time they found a possible farm, the couple lost it to other bidders, almost before they could submit an offer. It seemed their dream was going to be just another casualty of the pandemic.
Until…
“My business was picking up for the holiday season,” recalls Allison, “and I told Jim I just couldn't go look at another farm. He insisted, but I said ‘Let's just throw out an offer and skip the drive up there’ – assuming we'd get rejected. We submitted an offer at 7 p.m. that night with our realtor, and at 9 a.m. the next morning she called to say (the sellers) accepted! We weren't actually expecting that! That was October 1, 2021 and settlement was scheduled for December 1st. We had 60 days to clean out our house, sell it, sell my business equipment, sell our camper, pack, and move! It was a whirlwind and we pulled up to the farm in the dark and rain, December 1, with our son, two dogs, a cat, three ducks, and eight chickens!”
“We really feel like God meant for us to move here,” she adds, “because this one fell into place so easily.”
But coaxing paradise out of the property just outside Flintstone - which they whimsically christened “Some Other Farm” - is proving not to be the sinecure that landing the real estate deal was.
“The farm was previously owned by a property investor,” Allison explains, “and for the last four years the house was rented out and the hay was cut, but the rest of the farm has been ‘asleep’ for quite some time. We worked all that first winter clearing and opening up all of the old farm trails.”
The inevitable plant, animal and insect pests have been a chore to handle, too, but here the livestock can lend a hoof – or a claw. “Now we have the five goats that are helping to eat up the invasive species bushes,” grins Allison, “and three Kune Kune pigs that are helping with some weed eating. Twenty-eight Guinea Keets that are free range are helping us get the bugs and ticks under control. We are up to 44 chickens and still have our original three ducks. George the duck is eight years old and has been quite the celebrity his whole life. We have two fluffy golden retrievers and one cat that rules the farm!”
The Korbs farm was recently featured on an episode of the Magnolia Network’s Barnwood Builders, which also spotlighted Evergreen Heritage Center and the Spruce Forest Artisan Village.
“We had taken some measurements of the barn and a ton of pictures. We emailed that out to several companies on the east coast. It really is a specialty to take these barns down and not just knock them over and clean up the debris. We got a few responses. Two companies gave us a quote. Then I decided to put some pictures on Instagram and I tagged several barn companies. Barnwood Builders was one of them, and they messaged me for more information,” recalls Allison about the television show experience. “We had never seen the show and I didn't think much about (the communication.) Several days later they messaged me and asked me to email them my contact information. Then a few days after that Mark Bowe (host of Barnwood Builders) emailed me directly!”
The surprise of it still echoes in Allison’s voice.
“He ended up buying the barn, and Sherman Thompson stopped by to check it out. A couple of months later they came out with their whole crew and took it down in three days! It was a neat experience to see them work in conjunction with the film crew.”
So the old barn has been dismantled and shipped off to be repurposed.
“We hope we get to see it rebuilt as a cabin one day,” says Allison, a little wistfully. And now the Korbs will be needing a new barn – one more item on the “to-do” list.
As Allison told me back in October of 2022, “Once the weather cools off we will start to work on clearing the site of the (old) barn to get ready to build a new barn someday. The house here has needed a lot of work also. The main house was built around 1890 and an addition was added around 1991. We've been making our way room by room on that too. I've been writing a book about all of our experiences,” Allison says
So perhaps someday soon we will all be able to read about the Korbs and their bucolic utopia in Allison’s own book – entitled, perhaps, Some Other Farm? And maybe it will include “the squirrel that lived with us in the basement for the first month or so! Who knows how long he lived here?! He finally moved out to the spring house once we cleaned out all of the debris.”
In the meantime, Jim and Allison Korb and their son are thrilled with their simple, slowed-down days, filled with hard work but also with peace and quiet – and the snorting of pigs.
“I've spent most of my life as a Southern Maryland girl,” Allison explains, “except for two years in Columbia and two years in Grasonville. Western Maryland has definitely captured our hearts! All of the people we have met are wonderful! We are truly blessed to be here.”