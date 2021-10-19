ALLEGANY MAGAZINE SPECIAL ONLINE REVIEW: “Out of Eden” by Shana Oshiro
Two Time Allegany Magazine cover subject shines in out of town spotlight performance
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
If one firmly believes in an afterlife – in a place in which we all return after our mortal shells have cracked – and we enter through the gates of pearl, then there can also be no doubt that the music we will hear as we pass into that light and into our eternal reward will sound a lot like that which was delivered by Shana Oshiro in concert Saturday night, October 16.
Appearing in a special solo cantata, this former Miss Maryland and two-time Allegany Magazine cover feature, showcased the very best of her vocal abilities for a fundraiser event at the Frederick Presbyterian Church. Normally, Allegany Magazine would not cover or review a performance 90 miles away but given the fact that Shana has a connection to this magazine and to Allegany County itself, I accepted her invitation to come hear her performance.
To say that Shana Oshiro sings is like saying Michaelangelo paints a little. Her performance from beginning to end was beautiful, haunting, commanding and powerful. At times romantic, wistful, passionate and even playful, Shana commands any stage she is on with a talent that needs to be heard and seen to be fully appreciated. Her concert is a musical and even visual passage to a different time – an era when vocalists actually relied on the instruments of their voices.
Aptly titled “Out of Eden,” the soprano concert featured accompaniment by Brian Bartoldus on piano and Jodi Beder on cello. The set – lasting just a little over an hour – tells the story of a woman who is traveling through time – from the 18th Century to the present day – through classical arias and modern sonatas.
Even Shana’s wardrobe changes in that hour are very thoughtful and purposeful. At first appearing in a dazzling evening gown of wine and black, she is settling in her audience with lovely selections. This is Opera 101 and feels sophisticated. After a brief break she returns to the stage in a tight skin-colored jumpsuit – an obvious note that she is about to lay bare raw emotions – and she does – fleshing out feelings like anger, love, heartbreak, and the barriers presented to womanhood. In this outfit she wants the audience to hear the words, feel the music, and be moved by the emotions and not be distracted by beads, bangles, or costumes. Her last wardrobe change is a simple rust colored wrap around skirt in which she sings more modern day offerings – this change also seems purposeful. The color rust denotes this is a working woman – a woman with her hands in everything – a woman that though she may be a bit weary thanks to the woes of the world, she remains tough as steel.
High notes are called that because they indeed reach high elevations mere humans dare not attempt. Only the truly classically trained and experienced and may I say – blessed – have Shana Oshiro’s abilities – her skills honed by years of obvious serious study and an appreciation and respect for the craft.
Shana Oshiro’s work and her talent is meant to speak for itself. Even the evening’s program bears no photos or bio. It is simply more information about the 21 pieces the audience is experiencing – the time in which they were written and their importance in musical history. There are selections from the canon of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Jules Massenet, Jake Heggie, Florence Price, Adolphus Hailstork and Thelonious Monk.
This concert is indeed a celebration of womanhood – a transcending time traveling journey. It follows every woman through creation, from cradle to grave, and her complicated and beautiful life in between – and how each woman only comes in to her own power, her own voice, and her own talent once she steps "Out of Eden.”