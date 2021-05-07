Official Press Release:
Allegany Magazine turns attention toward motherhood.
May 2021 features annual ‘Moms We Love’
The May 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine may be one the publication’s readers have been “expecting.”
For the sixth year, Allegany Magazine has published its “Moms We Love” feature.
“We asked our readers to send us photos and stories of their mothers and what motherhood means to them and they really responded as our readers always do when we ask them for favors,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine.
The results of those reader submissions are found in the May 2021 edition. The issue is one that is dedicated to Mother’s Day.
The cover features Allison Natale of Cumberland, shown with her sons, Connor and Theodore in a photography submitted by and courtesy of Karen Rainier Photography.
“It’s the first time we have featured a Mom with both of her kids on the cover. Every single photo and story in the May edition was reader submitted, making this edition a true community keepsake,” said Riggs. “We have stories inside that are going to pull at the heart for sure. We were very happy to see a lot of Moms send us pictures and stories about what it means to them to be a mother. It’s an issue that should come with a box of tissues.”
In total, the May 2021 edition highlights the stories of 26 local mothers and their journeys and rewards of holding the title of Mom.
The new release of Allegany Magazine also includes features about the Minday Body Medicine program at Allegany College of Maryland, a salute to area healthcare heroes, Fort Hill Scholarships, the Great Allegheny Passage, the proposed plan to reopen the Cumberland pedestrian mall to one way traffic, and what kinds of flowers can be planted in May.
The regular magazine column “Uniquely Allegany” also returns to the publication in the May 2021 issue spotlighting local books, music releases, artwork, and a few local restaurants that held their grand openings in the middle of a pandemic.
Celebrating its 15th year of production this year, Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times News. In March, the magazine was awarded the “Magazine of the Year” among its company’s peer publications.
For a retail location near you or to subscribe, call 301-722-4608.