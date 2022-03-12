Allegany Weddings
A Special Wedding Album
Eat Drink and Be Married
How Allegany County and our area says “I Do”
Traditional, nontraditional, white wedding or alternative hues, indoor, outdoor, big affair, close friends and family, church or courthouse -- we asked for your wedding pictures and your stories that accompany them. Tux, gown, something old, something new, veil of white and mask of blue!
The pleasure of your company is requested as we invite you to celebrate a special wedding ...
Gus and Bryce Diehl
September 26, 2020
Location: The backyard of the bride’s childhood home in Barrelville, Maryland
“My advice to couples planning their perfect day, always remember to sit back and take it all in. Weddings go by fast, don’t miss your own wedding. Take the time to breathe. Sit back and enjoy your day and your company. Take the time to dance. Step back and look at the moment and hold that feeling with you, forever. To my husband: Gus, I can’t thank you enough for everything you do for me and our family. You are a special type of person. Not everyone is as lucky to not only meet but to marry such a genuine person. A person that walks into such a messy storm of a person and love them with every part of their being. You are extraordinary. I love you.”
Bryce Diehl
