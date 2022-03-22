Allegany Weddings
A Special Wedding Album
Eat Drink and Be Married
How Allegany County and our area says “I Do”
Traditional, nontraditional, white wedding or alternative hues, indoor, outdoor, big affair, close friends and family, church or courthouse -- we asked for your wedding pictures and your stories that accompany them. Tux, gown, something old, something new, veil of white and mask of blue!
The pleasure of your company is requested as we invite you to celebrate a special wedding ...
Jamey and Kari Morozek
September 4, 2021
“My now husband and I met while attending Fort Hill High School. I was a freshman and he was a senior. I went to the school talent show with a friend. He sang a song a cappella, and my friend and I looked at each other and at the same time asked “Who is that!?” I made it a point to find out who this guy was. This was in the age of MSN messenger. I added him, but we didn’t speak for several months. At the end of the year, he invited me to hang out, but I chickened out. Flash forward a year, we reconnected and we finally hung out. It almost ended in a missing person report because my mom didn’t know where I was or who I was with (we still haven’t lived this one down). He moved away after that, and we were both in other relationships throughout the years. Somehow, we always found our way back to each other. I feel like there was always something in the back of my mind telling me it was him. After I graduated high school, he moved back to town. Over the summer, I went to the beach with my cousin and ran into him on the boardwalk. We each had no idea that the other was there until that moment. It felt like we were meant to find each other in a crowd of thousands of people. We’ve been (almost) inseparable since. We spent over a year apart in 2019-2020 when he joined the Air Force, and finally got to permanently be together when he was stationed in Maryland in December 2020. We were married at StoneBridge Events in Cumberland on September 4, 2021. It was the most perfect day we could have asked for. The weather was beautiful, we had so many people share their love with us, and we got married! The day was a party from start to finish, and we had a blast.”
Kari Morozek
Look for the complete "wedding album" featuring all 32 couples and more than 200 inspiring wedding photos in the March 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine. Available now!