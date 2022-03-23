Allegany Weddings
Traditional, nontraditional, white wedding or alternative hues, indoor, outdoor, big affair, close friends and family, church or courthouse -- we asked for your wedding pictures and your stories that accompany them. Tux, gown, something old, something new, veil of white and mask of blue!
Josh and Kayla Norfolk
October 9, 2021
Location: Brookedale Farms
“Josh and I met in 2014 in the flatlands of Bowling Green, Ohio at the National Tractor Pulling Championship. He hails from the Bay Area of Southern Maryland, south of Annapolis while I grew up in LaVale all my life. As our relationship grew we traveled the state every other weekend juggling our crazy work schedules and being 170 miles apart. We shared several trips up and down 68 and showing Josh all of our small town treasures (Lion’s Chicken BBQ, Coney Island, Lover’s Leap, and the Allegany Trail to name a few) was something I loved to do and gave me a new found appreciation for just how amazing Cumberland really is. Josh and I would drive around and I would point out the changes and history in the area and reminisce on memories of growing up: visiting the Constitution Park pool on hot summer days, the community events such as the Halloween parade and breast cancer 5K, and how I used to attend the oldest school in the state in which we pride ourselves on the famous homecoming rivalry as we passed by the old Allegany High on Sedgwick Street.
As a Western Maryland native I never truly appreciated the beauty of our area until I moved away. After I got engaged and was planning our special day I knew I had to return here to get married and support local business. Donna Alt at Brookedale Farms was an amazingly sweet host and she has the most gorgeous venue in the area. Her barn and surrounding scenery is picturesque and she has quite a knack for growing the flowers around the venue that bring vivid colors and character to the space. Lauren Long of Sunshine Stems brought my farmhouse flower dream to life with rustic sunflowers and flowing greenery in all our my bouquets. She is even an amazing saleswomen for Lennox East as she also found the perfect lace dress to make me feel like a princess on our wedding day. Local DJ Rob Zembower provided all of our music needs for the evening and kept the party going well into the night. From the outdoors of Rocky Gap and Lake Habeeb, to the amazing cuisine at local restaurants and breweries —every visitor had nothing but good things to say. The majority of our guests stayed at Rocky Gap Casino Resort where they loved enjoying lakeside drinks by the fire and listening to the live music at Signature’s.
While the girls spent the morning getting ready the guys got to have all the fun by skeet shooting at the venue and enjoying some delicious D’Atri subs before the day really began. We started our ceremony by writing our own vows to one another. We also did a lot of DIY ideas to bring our day to life. My favorite construction had to be the 10 foot long by 5 foot tall pallet shot wall we made that held over one hundred apple pie moonshine shots that we used for our toast at the reception.
Spending our special day nestled in Western Maryland was everything we dreamed of and the scenery exceeded our expectations. For anyone who hasn’t visited the area get out and explore…adventure awaits!”
Kayla (Palmer) Norfolk
