Allegany Weddings
A Special Wedding Album
Eat Drink and Be Married
How Allegany County and our area says “I Do”
Traditional, nontraditional, white wedding or alternative hues, indoor, outdoor, big affair, close friends and family, church or courthouse -- we asked for your wedding pictures and your stories that accompany them. Tux, gown, something old, something new, veil of white and mask of blue!
The pleasure of your company is requested as we invite you to celebrate a special wedding ...
Larry and Julie Brenneman
August 7, 1971
Accident, Maryland
“We were very young! Larry and I met at Fairmont State. I was a student and Larry went there to play football. I worked at the Library, but I was also working in the cafeteria after regular meals to serve sports and I met him then. We were married in Dunbar ,Pennsylvania at Aloysius Roman Catholic Church. We had a 50th Anniversary celebration at Brodacks Event Center on Aug 7, 2021 with family and friends.”
Julie Brenneman
