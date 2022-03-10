Allegany Weddings
A Special Wedding Album
Eat Drink and Be Married
How Allegany County and our area says “I Do”
Traditional, nontraditional, white wedding or alternative hues, indoor, outdoor, big affair, close friends and family, church or courthouse -- we asked for your wedding pictures and your stories that accompany them. Tux, gown, something old, something new, veil of white and mask of blue!
The pleasure of your company is requested as we invite you to celebrate a special wedding ...
Matthew and Jenna Beeman
February 19, 2021
Wedding: St. Petersburg, Florida
Reception: Cumberland and BelAir, Maryland
“I am in love…. With our pictures! Katye DeHaven Photography is so good at what she does and she’s sweet as can be on top of it. She by far exceeded our expectations for both our wedding and our reception! We are so thankful for our incredible friends and family who went above and beyond for both our wedding and our reception. We missed the rest of our bridal party who couldn’t make it to the reception. Alley Fournier, Hannah Llewellyn, Jake Kyle, Kendra Miller, Olivia Diamond. I need to give a special shout out to my best friend/maid of honor, Malia Bailey. She was there through every step of the way and made my life so much easier. I would not have made it through this planning process without her. Thank you to Cierra Fradiska for making my hair dreams come true. Thank you to Dan and Kelly Llewellyn for not only having the reception at their house but also for being in charge of the food. It was a lot of work to get everything ready and it is so appreciated. Thank you to everyone who played a part in making our day(s) so special. It means so much to Matthew and me.”
Jenna Beeman
