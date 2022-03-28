Last Word
65 Years of Family, Friends, and Love
Celebrating Bob and Jan Sorrentino
January 5, 1957
My parents, Bob and Jan Sorrentino, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on January 5th. In 1957, this young couple joyfully began their life’s journey together in marriage. They have been blessed with four daughters, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Mom and Dad were high school sweethearts. Dad is two years older and spent two years in the Army upon graduation from high school. At the same time, my grandfather and was transferred to Florida (career Navy), and Mom finished high school in Jacksonville. Upon her graduation, she was then employed as a secretary for Prudential Insurance Company. When Dad returned from his Army service in Germany, Mom moved back to Connecticut for their wedding and to set up household.
Their first residence was an apartment in their first couple of years and it was there that they welcomed the birth of their first child, my elder sister. A carpenter by trade, Dad built our house, which is where we resided at the time of my birth and my two younger sisters. Dad worked two jobs and Mom babysat to add to the income of their growing family. They were frugal and hardworking, stern but fair in discipline, but also generous to us equally. We enjoyed a wonderful twelve years in that house until our move to Maryland.
While Dad would have chosen a house on Deep Creek Lake, they bought the house in LaVale because my mother did not like the idea of traveling down the mountains of either Route 40 or Route 135.
Over the years, Dad’s work took him out of town a lot -- Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre, Charleston, and even a few months in Saudi Arabia. Dad came home on the weekends and sometimes mid-week, if possible. When we moved to Maryland, they discovered Deep Creek Lake and bought a cabin to continue family leisure on the water. It was Dad’s goal to have all four daughters skiing at the same time.
When the grandchildren started arriving, annual family vacation trips were planned. They started at Deep Creek Lake but after a few years moved to St. Michaels on the Chesapeake Bay. We enjoyed 20 years of annual family vacations until Dad finally retired (at age 79). We have fond memories of the fun times provided and quality time together to spend with family.
Mom and Dad’s example of love and devotion to each other and to their daughters have always been an inspiration to my sisters and me in raising our families well. Perseverance, respect, kindness, patience, tolerance, support, wisdom, generosity and especially love can be included in their attributes. My sisters and I were certainly blessed in having such wonderful parents.
Submitted by Jamie Andres