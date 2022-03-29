AM Fashion
Wedding Edition
The March of Brides….and Grooms
Wedding fashions to inspire, adore, emulate and admire
Your wedding day is an event you will never want to forget. From saying your vows to watching those closest to you share touching remarks, there are so many memories in the making. One of those memories will be choosing what to wear for your special day – whether you are the bride, the groom, the best man, maid of honor, or mother-in-law, selecting the perfect look for that perfect day is of highest importance.
Allegany Magazine is here to help, with stunning fashion inspirations collected from True Elegance Formal Wear and displayed to stunning perfection by these beautiful and handsome real-life local couples.