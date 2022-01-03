Allegany Magazine welcomes
CARISA FAZENBAKER
How a photo correspondent became the face of advertising
Allegany Magazine announces the “promotion” of photographer, Carisa Fazenbaker to a full time member of our staff as our lead advertising representative and display consultant. Carisa joined the Allegany Magazine family in 2016 as a freelance photographer, eventually shooting two covers for us. She later transitioned into a regular correspondent and not only photographed for us but also wrote several feature stories.
In November, Carisa accepted an offer to become Allegany Magazine’s full time advertising representative. In her new position, she oversees all of the magazine’s display advertising and meets with our sponsors and advertisers.
“Carisa has an investment in the magazine already and a deep love for her community,” says Shane Riggs, managing editor. “She joined us a contributor in 2016 and has been one of our superstars since. I actually think in her new role with us Carisa could change the entire energy of the magazine. She brings to the job a world of experience, a great personality, a drive to succeed, and a real commitment to want to see this area and the people spotlighted here for the good things it represents. I think she is every bit the cheerleader for our community that I am.”
“I am so excited to be stepping into a new, full-time role with Allegany Magazine that will allow me to continue to passionately serve and reach Allegany County and our surrounding communities,” says Carisa. “The last five years working as a photography and writing contributor with Shane Riggs have been an absolute blessing and I am thrilled and honored to be moving into a position that will allow me to work with him more closely to shine a light on the amazing people and businesses in our area.”
A photographer and telecommunications director by profession, Carisa has also founded or cofounded two charitable organizations – the Extraordinary Hearts Foundation and Beyond Ugly. A resident of Lonaconing, she is also the mother of three grown children.
Carisa Fazenbaker can be reached to discuss advertising and displaying your business in our pages by calling her at her new office here at Allegany Magazine. cfazenbaker@times-news.com.