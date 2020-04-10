You really are what you eat
Celebrating 35 Super Healthy Foods
Since this is the issue in which 35 “unsung” up and comers under the age of 35 in the area are spotlighted – I thought this month might be a good time to detour away from the usual suggested recipes, and instead offer 35 super foods.
Getting enough nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are an essential part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Eating well helps us feel better, look better and age well – and while we all can’t be forever 35, these 35 super foods just might help slow down the clock a bit.
Here’s my 35 under 35 to help you thrive and keep you alive.
1. Almonds
Contrary to popular belief, almonds are not. They are actually “drupes,” a type of seed. Whether eaten raw or toasted, almonds are a delicious source of protein. Just one handful will give you a fourth of your recommended daily protein needs. Vitamin E found in almonds works to lower cholesterol levels as well as the risk of developing breast cancer. Studies have also shown that almonds can help prevent or delay Alzheimer’s.
2. Apples
You know the old saying about an apple a day? It could be true. Antioxidants found in this fruit has been linked to improving brain health and preventing dementia. Apples can also lower bad cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of stroke and prevent diabetes. Apples and apple skins contain lots of vitamin C, fiber, calcium, and potassium.
3. Avocado
Avocados are low in sugar, unlike most fruits. Half an avocado holds nearly 5 grams of fiber, which is a lot. Avocado is reported to help protect the body against cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. You’ll find folate, potassium, copper and vitamins E, K1, C, and B6 in avocados.
4. Barley
Barley was one of the first-ever cultivated grains. Barley is great for maintaining low blood pressure. Magnesium, calcium, and potassium found in barley naturally decrease blood pressure levels. Fiber, folate, vitamin B6 and other minerals work to strengthen your heart and bones.
5. Bell Peppers
One red bell pepper can provide 169 percent of the recommended daily intake for vitamin C. These peppers also include vitamin B6, which is great for red blood cell formation and vitamin K1, which is essential for blood clotting and bone health.
6. Black Beans
Black beans are rich in fiber and protein. These legumes are related to peas, peanuts, and lentils. Vitamins and other nutrients found in black beans are great for your health. One of the main benefits of consuming black beans is strengthening your bones. Black beans contain calcium, copper, zinc, manganese, and magnesium. All of these vitamins help to build and maintain bone strength and structure.
7. Blueberries
Just one cup of blueberries provides 24 percent of your daily vitamin C requirements. Blueberries contain a powerful antioxidant, iron, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K. Eating foods high in calcium, magnesium, and potassium like blueberries helps to lower blood pressure and manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
8. Broccoli
Part of the cruciferous vegetable family, broccoli is known as one of the healthiest vegetables. Studies have shown that eating broccoli can help fight cancer. One cup of broccoli contains more than 100 percent of your daily needs of vitamin K. Broccoli also contains a lot of vitamin C which can improve your skin and make you look younger.
9. Buckwheat
Buckwheat contains no gluten, so it’s ideal for those with a gluten intolerance. One cup of cooked buckwheat contains nearly six grams of protein and five grams of fiber. It’s rich in vitamins K and B-6, niacin, folate, and riboflavin. The fiber found in buckwheat contributes to lower cholesterol levels as well as reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and stroke. Buckwheat can also help regulate your digestive system.
10. Bulgur Wheat
This whole grain is rich in iron, manganese, and magnesium and lower in calories than other whole grains like brown rice and quinoa. The fiber in bulgur wheat can help keep your heart healthy and regulate blood sugar. These whole grains also work to help grow good bacteria in your gut.
11. Cabbage.
It is believed that eating cabbage can help protect healthy tissue during cancer treatment. Sulforaphane found in cabbage can help lower your risk of developing cancer. Other antioxidants in cabbage work to reduce heart inflammation. When fermented, like kimchi or sauerkraut, cabbage becomes packed with probiotics which are great for your immune system.
12. Chia Seeds
Loaded with antioxidants, chia seeds provide a wealth of health benefits. Chia seeds benefit your health without raising blood sugar levels. The fiber content also makes you feel fuller longer. These seeds are ideal for vegetarians and vegans because of their high protein content.
13. Chicken
Chicken helps control the body’s homocysteine amino acid levels which can lead to heart disease if they get too high. It also contains vitamins and minerals that promote healthy bones, boost metabolism and keep your blood vessels healthy. .
14. Edamame
Edamame provides all of the essential amino acids the body needs to get from protein, so it’s an excellent plant-based protein source. You can also get vital omega-3 fatty acids and other healthy fats from these beans. Edamame help with the prevention of age-related mental disorders, breast and prostate cancer, depression and heart disease.
15. Eggs
One of the best ways to get choline into your system is by eating eggs. Eggs also contain vital antioxidants that promote good eye health. For those avoiding meat, eggs are a wonderful source of protein.
16. Greek Yogurt
In Greek yogurt, the whey is removed via straining. Getting rid of the whey removes lactose, leading to a thicker, less sweet creamy yogurt. Greek yogurt contains many vital nutrients including protein, calcium, probiotics, iodine and vitamin B-12. Protein and calcium in the yogurt promote good bone health and can reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis.
17. Kale
Kale provides a wealth of nutrients including calcium, fiber, antioxidants, and other vitamins. Kale’s high fiber content is effective at lowering blood sugar levels and preventing diabetes. This vegetable contains vitamin B6, potassium, fiber and vitamin C. The high water and fiber content promotes a healthy digestive system and the beta-carotene makes skin and hair healthy.
18. Kidney Beans
Kidney beans are a fantastic source of carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. One serving of kidney beans contains 127 calories, 8.7 grams of protein, and 22.8 grams of carbs. Kidney beans are a great source of vital nutrients like iron, folate, copper, potassium and vitamin K1.
19. Kiwi
Originally called the Chinese Gooseberry, Kiwi is technically a berry. They have a high vitamin C content, making them great for your skin and collagen production. Studies have shown that kiwis can help improve your sleep quality. Kiwis have a lot of fiber and potassium which is essential for a healthy heart.
20. Mushrooms
Mushrooms are technically vegetables because they belong to the fungi family. And mushrooms can prevent inflammation and along with vitamin D, slow the growth of cancer cells. The high fiber content of mushrooms can improve blood sugar levels and help those with diabetes become healthier.
21. Nut Butters
Peanut butter is just one of them. But you can get a nut butter packed with protein and fiber by eating butters made from almonds, cashews, sunflower and macadamia nut. Nut butters are also known for helping improve cholesterol levels. But if you have a nut allergy, steer clear.
22. Oats
One of the most popular health foods out there today is oats. Oats can be found in oatmeal, baked goods, and cereal. Eating oats can lead to a healthier heart and improve blood pressure and of course, cooked oats are known to soothe irritated skin when applied topically.
23. Olive Oil
Consuming olive oil can reduce your risk of inflammation, thrombosis and cardiovascular issues. It can also prevent stroke and possibly reduce your risk of developing breast cancer. Olive oil has also been proven to help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. It’s not only consumed, but olive oil has also been used in soaps, medicine, and cosmetics.
24. Onions
“Organosulfur compounds” found in onions are beneficial for reducing the risk of cancer, especially colorectal and stomach kinds. The high levels of vitamin C found in alliums build collagen which is necessary for improving skin and hair. Eating onions is also said to help reduce depression and insomnia.
25. Oranges
Just one orange can provide you with 130 percent of your daily vitamin C needs. Eating citrus fruits can help lower your risk of stroke. The potassium in oranges works to lower blood pressure and make your heart healthier.
26. Pumpkin
Pumpkin is loaded with vitamins and minerals but low in calories. In addition to its “meat,” nutrients can be found in the pumpkin’s leaves, seeds, and juice. This fruit contains beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant. That’s how it gets its vibrant orange color.
27. Quinoa
Pronounced keen-wah, this grain is naturally free of gluten. One cup of this whole grain is 222 calories and contains over 8 grams of protein, 5.2 grams of fiber and a ton of nutrients. The vitamins and minerals you can get from quinoa include iron, manganese, B-2, and lysine.
28. Salmon
Salmon’s omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce heart rates and heart failure. Selenium found in salmon is said to help support a thyroid health. Omega-3 fatty acids also decrease depression, aggression, and impulsivity.
29. Sardines
Because sardines only eat plankton, they don’t have high levels of mercury like most fish. The fish are loaded with vital omega-3 fatty acids that help with heart disease prevention. You can get a lot of vitamin B-12 from sardines which helps boost your energy and keeps your cardiovascular system working smoothly.
30. Spinach
Spinach has been known to reduce blood sugar levels as well as instances of neuropathy in diabetics. Chlorophyll found in leafy greens like spinach has been shown to block carcinogenic effects in the body, preventing cancer growth in the body.
31. Sweet Potatoes
One medium-sized potato provides more than 400 percent of the daily vitamin A requirement. These potatoes are known as complex carbohydrates making them better for you than regular potatoes. Sweet potatoes won’t raise blood sugar levels like starchier foods. Potassium found in sweet potatoes can also help maintain healthy blood pressure levels. And their fiber content promotes healthy digestion and regularity.
32. Tomatoes
Despite botanically being a fruit, tomatoes are generally eaten and prepared like a vegetable. Tomatoes are one of the best sources of the antioxidant lycopene, which has been linked to many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and cancer.
33. Walnuts
Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, making them great for your heart. These fats can lower bad cholesterol as well as reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular disease.
34. Watercress
It is reported that Hippocrates prescribed watercress to his patients. Watercress sandwiches (sandwiches wrapped in watercress instead of a bun) were common until the 19th Century Just one cup of watercress contains 100 percent of the daily recommended amount of vitamin K. Magnesium, potassium and calcium found in this leafy green can help reduce blood pressure levels.
35. Whole Grain Pasta
Whole grain kinds of pasta can lower your risk of diabetes, obesity, stroke and heart disease. Another benefit is that the way whole grain pasta is processed leads to a higher level of micronutrients.
Editor’s Note: Allegany Magazine recommends consulting with your family physician before changing or investing in new dietary habits. The information contained in this article should not imply nor act as a substitute for medical advice.
The April printed version of Allegany Magazine was going to press just as our community and our state began to deal with COVID-19. Please continue to maintain practicing social distancing and safety measures to "flatten" the curve and stop the spread of the virus. But now more than ever, the importance of diet and staying healthy and giving our immune systems a boost is paramount.