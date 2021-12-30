I AM ALLEGANY
Cody Steckman
Editor’s Note: We might be a little bias but here at Allegany Magazine we feel a little responsible for this specific nomination coming into our inbox in September. Early in 2021, Cody Steckman, 32, emailed and asked if we were still looking for photo correspondents. He had seen an announcement on our social media pages. He sent us a portfolio of his work to review and we “tried him out” on an assignment photographing axes flying through the air at Fore Axes. After we received more than one glowing comment about how well his photos looked in the magazine, we asked him if he would be interested in doing a potential cover shoot. And we have been thrilled and happy to have him on board with us ever since. We thought maybe it was time to sit down with our latest photo correspondent and have a chat with him. It’s the job interview we never did with him since his work speaks volumes for itself.
In His Own Words:
Cody Steckman
How would we “know” you?
You probably don't, but if you do it's from my photos in Allegany Magazine and the Allegany Art Council gallery.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?
I got my first camera in January 2021 and I've lucked my way into seeming like I somewhat know what I'm doing with it.
What do you do for fun?
I love photography and find myself doing it even in my spare time. Besides that though, I'm a bit of a homebody and really enjoy time spent lounging around with my fiance Brianna and our two cats Luna and Charlie.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures?
I love bubble gum, and I have a nasty habit of actually eating it. For what it's worth it's a myth that it stays in your stomach for seven years, so that's how I justify it.
Why does Allegany County feel like home?
It's comfortable. I know it. It's familiar. It's far enough away from the fast-paced, but close enough to join in the race if you wanted.
What two words best describe you?
Kind. Steady.