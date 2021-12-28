When Taking Care Includes an Entire Community
Dr. Rameen Shafiei,
UPMC Western Maryland Director of Emergency Medicine
“It was just meant to be.”
That is how Dr. Rameen Shafiei, UPMC Western Maryland’s Director of Emergency Medicine, describes his path back to work in the area where he grew up. Dr. Shafiei was born and raised in Cumberland. He graduated from Allegany High School in 2002. He completed his residency at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va. and went to medical school at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He has been with UPMC Western Maryland since 2016 and was named Director of Emergency Medicine in 2019.
Dr. Shafie was not always sure he would end up back home and had visions of working in a larger city with a larger ED early in his medical school career. “I always knew that I wanted to be an emergency room physician,” Dr. Shafiei said. “I just wasn’t sure where we would end up.”
It was during his residency – which included eight months of moonlighting in the UPMC Western Maryland ED – that he felt the call to provide his services in his hometown.
“Having grown up here, I knew this area. I knew the people and the culture. I felt like I was engrained here and coming home to work was such a simple way I could help our community. As I moved through my residency, each day I became more excited to come back home and work in Cumberland.”
He recalls fondly the memory of traveling back to Cumberland with his wife on weekends as their school and work schedules would allow.
“Every time we came back, we found ourselves surrounded by people we care about and people that care about us. Coming home on the weekend and between schedules was a huge relief to us. This was our place to get away and was always a place we held dear.”
In his role as director, Dr. Shafiei has additional responsibilities beyond those of a typical ED doctor.
“As an ED physician my job was always relatively simple,” he said. “A problem comes before you and you solve it, then you move on to the next one. It was a very immediate scope of work. It is fast-paced and that is what I enjoy most about it.
“As director of emergency medicine, a lot more challenges arise that did not in my previous work. There are issues that aren’t immediately fixable, and this was a real adjustment for me. Problems of a larger scale are now presented to me, and those often take time to solve. These could be things like volume of patients, scheduling of staff, and issues that require time and can’t be fixed overnight. It requires patience and crossing steps off a list. That is a big difference.”
While handling his administrative duties takes up part of his schedule, Dr. Shafiei still spends about 70% of his time working clinically, which adds up to eight or nine shifts per month.
“I truly enjoy the clinical side and will never give it up,” he said. “I love being on the floor.”
Working clinically allows him to supplement his leadership role with on-the-job experience and offers a unique perspective.
“I have the opportunity in my director role to try and make our ED better. I am out there working with all the doctors and nurses. I see the issues we face. We want to provide the very best care possible to our community. Getting to work first-hand on the floor I get to see all the variables and can do my best to help make the experience better for everyone involved.”
That, after all, is what keeps him coming back.
“It sounds so cliché’ but the biggest reward for me is helping someone,” Dr. Shafiei said. “Sometimes that means saving a life, but it also means helping to redirect a patient to address a problem that has taken over their world. We have a crucial role in navigating the world of health care. It is sometimes a just a small impact, but it is one that lasts as a memory of their emergency department experience. I’ve been in situations where the care people close to me received left a lasting impression on me, and if I can contribute to that same kind of good experience for someone it just means the world to me.”
As this year draws to a close and 2022 begins, Dr. Shafiei has some advice for folks for their health and overall well-being. A big part of that is, of course, doing what you can to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My simple message when it comes to that is to get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Trust your doctor. Trust the people that you have trusted your whole life. Talk to them. They are not going to steer you wrong.”
Additionally, he encourages people to take a step back and cancel out a lot of the divisive noise that surrounds our society these days. As a culture we need to separate ourselves from these polarizing topics that bombard our everyday life,” he said.
“There is so much information due to our constant ability to communicate, and we are losing sight of such a simple, basic goal – to take care of one other and take care of our community.”
