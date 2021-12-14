Makes Us Want to “Scream!”
Through the Lens of Brownie Harris
If you see Scream 5 in movie theatres next month, please sit through the credits. You might see a familiar name.
LaVale native, Allegany High School graduate, photographer, and all-around great guy Brownie Harris was a late entry onto our year-end “Fascinating People” list this year. And when we tell you why, you’re just going to scream like Drew Barrymore on a cordless phone in her kitchen 28 years ago!
Twice featured in this very publication before (including our recent July 2021 cover story on his Hearts Apart Foundation), Brownie -- who now lives in North Carolina -- is the principle still photographer on the upcoming Scream film set to be released in January 2022. Yup, next month.
For more than 45 years, Brownie Harris has enjoyed an enviable career in photography -- his portfolio includes the names and images of folks like John F. Kennedy, Jr., Andy Warhol, Stephen King, Bill Clinton, Sophia Loren, and even King Kong. His career has spanned technological advances in photography from the days of black and white contact sheets and rolls of film and negatives that needed to be archived to digital and memory cards. But Brownie has kept up – and continues to keep up – with the changes. What is difficult is sometimes keeping up with him. A conversation with him is like taking a guided tour through one of the best coffee table books ever published.
“I grew up in LaVale actually. On Third Street. 608 North Third. I had two brothers. And my parents. And I wonder today how we all lived in that little house. My Dad worked for ABL and I think maybe it was my Dad that got me interested in machinery,” Brownie recalled to Allegany Magazine in one of our recent and always intriquing interviews with him. “It was sort of a Mad Men way to live back then. Al Feldstein was my best friend growing up and Albie and I would go into the mountains and explore the caves. And we would fight mountain fires and smoke cigarettes and hide them in Mason Jars. His uncle owned a junkyard and we used to play in there. It was a good place to grow up.”
Years and mountains removed from his boyhood home in Maryland, Brownie Harris spent June through September this year on set of the movie Scream – the latest installment in the franchise to spin off the 1994 blockbuster -- photographing publicity stills for the film starring Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell as everyone’s favorite horror heroine, Sidney. So why, yes, Brownie, we know what you did last summer.
Earlier in 2021, Brownie was also the principle photographer on the television shows Our Kind of People on Fox, Six on HBO, and the film Uncle Frank on Amazon.
But with this latest accomplishment, it's easy to see why Brownie moves to the head of the slash!
Want to see the trailer to Scream 5?
Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TfkyBWEoWY if you dare!
Meet all of this year's 25 Most Fascinating People in the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!