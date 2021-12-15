Let the Music Play
Cindy Hook
You think it’s easy scheduling a music series in the middle of a pandemic? Well, actually, Cindy Hook – concert coordinator of the Tri State Concert Association – thought we were nearing the end of the COVID-19 crisis and so she began to book and place acts back on the 2020-21 schedule. But after DelFest (an event unto itself and not related to the TSCA) cancelled and decided it best just to wait the festival out of summer, that was the first major strike. The next hit to the schedule would come when the association was told by the Allegany County Board of Education that they were prohibited from using any of the school auditoriums or theatres for the shows to the anticipated size of the crowds. Undeterred, Cindy Hook went to work – placing phone calls and calling in favors and losing sleep until she had the remainder of the season booked – inside and even outside of the Ali Ghan Shrine Club. And as they say, the show continued – as best it could under the circumstances – and at Allegany Magazine we thought her single handed efforts to save the musical concert series this year – which included an appearance by Paw Paw favorite Asleep at the Wheel – was worthy of a standing ovation!
In Her Own Words:
Hometown: Cumberland MD
How would we “know” you? I am on the Board of Directors and Concert Coordinator with the Tri-State Community Concert Association.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was one of the first backstage hospitality workers at the Rocky Gap Country Bluegrass Festival from 1989 until it ended around 1998-99. It was a crazy but great three-day weekend of country music! One of my first assignments was working with the band Alabama. I worked on fulfilling riders and stage requirements for some of the top stars of the time like Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and so many others. I was star struck the first days but then settled down when I realized, these stars were just ordinary people sharing their amazing talent and leading extraordinary lives. Tons of great memories!
What do you do for fun? I love a long day of gambling at a casino with friends! I like to read, dabble in history and genealogy (got that from my mom). And, of course, listening to music and attending concerts.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born and raised here during the 1960’s and this is where my values began. The community taught me what was important – family, friends, kindness, and loyalty. There is a certain quality of life here …the peacefulness of the mountains, the comfort of neighbors, and that small-town friendship and warmth that defies the world today. To me, these qualities define “home”. Yes, the community has changed, but so has the world. My Cumberland will always be home in my heart.
