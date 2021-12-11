Education that’s Crystal Clear
Crystal Bender
“Who governs the school board is important, whether you have kids in the classroom or not, because the decisions made by the five-member panel help shape the future of education in the county for many years to come. We feel there are three candidates who are putting students before politics. After speaking with newcomer Crystal Bender and incumbents Tammy Fraley and Ed Root, it was clear they are the best positioned to help lead the school board through the current COVID-19 pandemic and the search for a new superintendent. ‘I’m not coming in to say my children are getting a horrible education. I have no agenda,’ Bender said. ‘I’m not here to change everything up and down or criticize everyone else. I just want to be a part of the process moving forward.’ The race shouldn’t be about whether you’re red or blue or making alliances with other candidates. It’s about the best interests of the 8,600 students in the Allegany County school system. Fraley, Root and Bender will put those kids first.” - From the Cumberland Times-News Editorial Page October 28, 2020
In Her Own Words
Hometown: Flintstone, MD
How would we know you?
Most recently, you probably recognize me from the Allegany County Board of Education. I was elected to a four year term in November 2020. My family and I also own and operate ServiceMaster of Allegany County.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?
I teach aqua-jog at our local YMCA. It is a deep-water exercise program that I have been doing for about 15 years.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what?
Eat something sweet. I love a chocolate chip cookie or piece of chocolate to top off my day.
What is the hardest thing you did today?
Getting out of bed – I am not a morning person and I don’t like coffee
What do you do for fun?
I enjoy reading, taking walks with my dogs on the canal, water aerobics and spending time with my husband and two sons.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures?
I love my two Bernedoodles and I would have 100 more if my husband would allow me.
Why does Allegany County feel like home?
It feels like home because I was born and raised here. I enjoy our community and have had a great experience raising my children in Allegany County. Our business has allowed me to form many new relationships within the community and also provided me with a chance to give back.
What two words best describe you?
Direct and Responsible
