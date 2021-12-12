In the Swim of Things
“Failure is an event. It’s not a person.”
The Real Diehl
Daniel Diel
One evening as I was virtuously grinding out my 40 lengths in the YMCA pool, something went by me in the next lane like a Ferrari passing a golf cart. I kept my head down and plodded on, realizing that I had just been jolted by the wake of the local amphibious sensation, Daniel Diehl.
No sense trying to compete, even if I weren’t almost half a century older than he is. This chap has smashed records set by the world’s best, and he’s not even 16 yet. But an idea dawned in my water-logged brain as I stroked arthritically onward: it might be more than interesting to talk with this young man, to try to find out what makes him tick, something other than the usual “who are your idols?” and “what are your goals?” sorts of questions you might get in a standard interview.
Months later, I was able sit down with Daniel and his mom in her office at the Riverside YMCA in Cumberland. Fresh from the pool, Daniel is tall and lanky, not an ounce of “insulation” on his athletic form. Dark-hay-colored hair stands on end all over his angular head, as if he has just come through a bush backwards. His eyes are quick and expressive, his movements assured, his manner poised. I’m not the first journalist he’s dealt with, and I assuredly won’t be the last. This young powerhouse has set his laser-focus in the direction of Olympic fame – you feel it as soon as he enters the room (or the pool) and because he has worked so hard for it, you can’t wait to see it come true. His first try came at 15. Now he’s setting his sights on the next Olympics. The air around him crackles with his determination – leashed, at the moment, because he’s not actively in the water as we speak, but tangible nevertheless, in his speech and in the restless way he gives in to being seated.
We start with exploring who he has been during, and how he has been affected by, the year’s Covid lockdown. He disclaims any psychological or emotional effects whatsoever. Has it been a hardship for him?
“No, not at all,” he says with certainty. “I saw some of my friends, we hang out around the neighborhood.”
So it’s all good. No scars, no worries. Lucky kid!
Or maybe it’s not a matter of luck; maybe his intensive athletic focus has given him “un-teenager-like” internal strengths which have served him well during this crisis.
“As far as athletics go,” he continues, “obviously being out of the pool is not ideal, but I started to swim in a lake, and I ran and I biked, stuff like that, so I stayed in some kind of shape, but obviously it can set your goals back a little bit.”
He agrees that swimming in a lake is not precisely the same as swimming in a pool. “You’re just going. You can’t do intervals, sets, like that.”
What about school?
“Obviously, I missed seeing my friends. But online school is nice, it’s probably easier than actually school. You can roll out of bed five minutes before class, during class you’re eating breakfast – it was nice in that aspect. I didn’t like not seeing my friends. I texted them, things like that.”
Something we have access to now – unlike the days of the flu epidemic of 1918.
“No,” he says, “you would have been trapped with your family.”
“A fate worse than death!” I tease him.
“Well,” he amends, “maybe I wouldn’t say ‘trapped’!”
The only possible psychological implications were those resulting from swim meets being canceled – Nationals, for instance.
“I definitely was disappointed,” he admits, “because a week before a big meet I was supposed to be at, it got canceled. I remember during practice I had a bad feeling, because somebody told me (it was canceled) and I couldn’t believe it. I looked it up and I couldn’t find it. But then my coach told me it was canceled. So that was kind of like – it was confusing, that’s the way I would put it.”
Scheduled swim meets began to fall like dominoes. And when you’ve spent days, weeks, months, and eve years training and anticipating – well it’s a let-down the non-swimming world can only compare to a fiance jilting you just before the wedding; pulling the rug out from under a once-in-a-lifetime event. He’ll never have the chance to compete at Nationals at the age of 14 again.
Frustrated. Sad. “But it got better,” he says.
He competed at his first post-Covid meet in September, 2020 – he was permitted by the Eagle Swim Team at McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, MD to participate in their inter-team meet, even though he doesn’t attend the school, because Covid makes for stretching the regulations a tad, and he was attempting to break some records. He managed to rip open his knuckles trying to pull on his new, ultra-tight tech suit in the back seat of the car, because the locker rooms weren’t open – ended up swimming in a brief instead, rushed, with a bloodied hand and an already heightened heart rate. He didn’t break the national record he wanted to break. It was also his first meet in eight months.
No pressure!
But he broke two national records in October 2020 – one owned by Michael Andrew, who went on to win a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. I knew who Daniel was talking about, because I watched everything but boxing at the Summer Olympics. Daniel says he watched mostly swimming – and weight lifting.
I interrupt our train of thought to ask him to step away from swimming for a moment. “Who is Daniel Diehl when you are not swimming?” I ask.
“That’s a large question,” Daniel responds.
“It is,” I agree, “but in order to live the rest of your life after swimming, you have to answer it.”
He ponders. “It’s not something I think about much,” he admits. “Who am I?”
I refuse to make the question any more specific, because I want him to explore it on his own terms.
“I don’t think you’re going to get a great answer here,” he says cautiously, and I assure him that I’m not looking for a Nobel Prize in Literature, just an honest, inward-looking response.
With some prodding, he comes up with a description: “I’m a mix of introvert and extrovert. I like seeing people, but I’m kind of socially awkward.” That’s all. At 15, that’s Daniel. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
Not sure what comes after swimming.
“I want to go to college, because to swim at a higher level, that’s where you go. I’m going to major in something, but I’m not sure what, and then after that – I don’t know.”
He’s 15. He has time.
I ask who his inspirations are, not for swimming, but for living. Now he becomes animated, no hesitation in his reply.
“My biggest inspiration is probably an MMA fighter named Chael Sonnen.” (I know what MMA is, but I have to look this guy up after the interview. Sonnen is listed as one of the best Mixed Martial Arts fighters never to have won a UFC Championship.) “The whole reason that he wanted to become the world champion in MMA is because he promised his father he would do it. That’s something that kind of – that doesn’t sit with me, because I haven’t done that, but it’s inspirational.”
Caleb Dressel is Daniel’s current role model in the swimming universe. “He’s the best in the world,” avers Daniel, “but he doesn’t really care about the medals, for him it’s all about just reaching his potential – being the best he can be in every aspect of life. He wants to be the best husband he can, the best brother – I’m 15, so I don’t really have the responsibilities that he has. But he’s an inspiration.”
I ask if he’s made promises to himself?
“No,” he says baldly, “I have goals, but I haven’t done that.”
Daniel says he himself hasn’t sacrificed much. “If I weren’t swimming, what would I be doing? I’d be at home, watching TV.” He wouldn’t go for another sport, perhaps MMA? “No, I’d play soccer, I think. I ran track, played baseball, soccer.”
But swimming won out, because he was miraculously good at it. At 12, before he was really focused on the sport, he broke Michael Phelps’ 200 IM state record. “I realized I had potential in the sport, so I wanted to pursue it.”
At 12. He broke Michael Phelps’ record.
That’s what it takes to become an Olympian.
But character – that’s what it takes to become an inspiration.
So if he doesn’t achieve some of those goals, would it feel as if there were an element of failure there?
“Definitely if I didn’t achieve my goals, there’s definitely an element of failure, I’d feel like I’d failed – but I wouldn’t be a failure, because failure is an event, it’s not a person.”
Meet all of this year's 25 Most Fascinating People in the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!